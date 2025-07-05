"I felt he should have snatched the ball after Lunch" - Saba Karim questions Mohammed Siraj's utilization in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Saba Karim has opined that Mohammed Siraj should have snatched the ball from Shubman Gill after Lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against England. He noted that the right-arm seamer looked in great rhythm during his spell in the morning session and should have been employed to break Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's partnership as soon as the second session started.

Ad

Siraj, who wasn't used between the 32nd and 63rd overs of England's first innings, registered figures of 6/70 in 19.3 overs as India bowled Ben Stokes and company out for 407 in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The visitors ended the day at 64/1 in their second innings, with a lead of 244 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about his thoughts on Siraj's utilization in England's first innings.

"I felt he should have snatched the ball after Lunch. The rhythm with which he bowled this (Friday) morning, till the ball was new, I feel there was a slip-up to start with Prasidh Krishna after Lunch. You needed to break the partnership at that stage," he responded.

Ad

Trending

The former India wicketkeeper-batter praised Siraj for putting in his utmost effort and bowling an immaculate line.

"He (Siraj) is a pace bowler who always runs in hard. He bowls every ball with more than 100 percent commitment. He bowls with that passion. His groupings in terms of line were fabulous because there was less bounce on the pitch, and the attempt was to finish the ball within the stumps if it was pitching outside off-stump," Saba elaborated.

Ad

Saba Karim highlighted that Mohammed Siraj was more effective when the second new ball was taken. While observing that Siraj made the most of the opportunity given at that stage, he added that the massive change being seen in the Hyderabad seamer's mindset is great news for India.

"His numbers are better whenever he is the lead bowler" - Hemang Badani lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj led the Indian attack brilliantly in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India batter Hemang Badani noted that Mohammed Siraj elevates his game when he is given greater responsibility.

Ad

"His numbers are better whenever he is the lead bowler. He has always picked up wickets. He always wants the responsibility to be given to him. He feels he does well if he is given responsibility, and he showed that in this match as well," he said.

While opining that Siraj should have been introduced after Lunch, the Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach added that the seamer triggered a lower-order collapse with the second new ball along with Akash Deep.

Ad

"I felt they should have started with him after Lunch. India could have picked up more wickets there. However, it's okay, after a slight mistake, as soon as the second new ball was taken, they finished the match in 10 overs. It seemed like both might pick up five-wicket hauls, but Mohammed Siraj went ahead," Badani observed.

Akash Deep finished with figures of 4/88 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj denied him a five-wicket haul by picking up the last three wickets in England's first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news