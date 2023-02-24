"I had fever but it was not so much that we could not play" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her health condition ahead of semi-final clash vs AUS

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was a doubtful starter for the semi-final clash against Australia in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. However, she came out all guns blazing, leading her side from the front, albeit in a losing cause.

Hours before the game, reports emerged that Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar were suffering from fever and would not be a part of the all-important clash. While Pooja was ruled out with an upper respiratory tract infection, the Indian captain turned up at Newlands for the game, much to the delight of fans.

Throwing light on her health conditions at the post-match press conference, it wasn't that severe that she couldn't play the match.

"Well, I had fever but it wasn't much that we couldn't play the match," she said. "Because even before this, it has happened many times that when you have fever, you always back yourself and it depends on the player whether she is interested in playing or not. You know more about your body that how you respond on the ground.

"Because of the fever, Radha missed the last match as well. But today, she was looking good and my fever was not so much that I can't play. Luckily, I recovered here and, in the morning, I was feeling okay and I told my staff that I am ready to play."

Not only did Harmanpreet play, but she also ran from one boundary to another to safeguard the boundary before coming up with a valiant knock of 52 runs off 34 balls. However, she got out in an unlucky manner from which India couldn't recover as they fell five runs short.

"We had some paracetamol there" - Harmanpreet Kaur on visiting the hospital

Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that she visited the hospital on the eve of the game, but revealed that she didn't get admitted. The Punjab-born all-rounder, however, credited the physios for taking good care of her.

"Did I visit the hospital? Yeah, I did visit the hospital," Harmanpreet continued. "We had some paracetamol there. Because at that time, my fever was going up and down in my body. But I think it happens sometimes when the weather changes.

"In South Africa, sometimes it is very hot and sometimes it is very cold. So, I think sometimes as a player, you have to go to the hospital. But then again, it depends on the player how they take it. They know their body well. So, I think luckily, the physios took good care of me and I could recover fast."

India succumbed to another defeat against Australia, who made it to their seventh consecutive final. Harmanpreet was inconsolable after the game and was even seen sobbing even at the press conference.

