"I finally understood what they were doing" - Justin Langer hails Bazball after Australia's struggles in 4th Ashes Test

Former Australian opener and head coach Justin Langer heaped praise on England's 'Bazball' approach after seeing the way that the hosts put pressure on the Aussies during the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Although rain played spoilsport and the match ended in a draw, Langer was convinced that the ultra-attacking approach England used was capable of breaking down any tp-quality bowling attack.

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what Justin Langer wrote about Bazball:

"England might not have won the Ashes this time but, on the second afternoon of the fourth Test I finally understood what they were doing and why they were doing it. That was some of the most awe-inspiring cricket I have seen for a very long time. It was absolutely breath-taking to watch, and proved to me that this style of play could work against the best bowling attack in the world."

He further added:

"Yes, Australia had no Nathan Lyon, but they chose to be without a spinner. It was extraordinary to see the way the Australians didn’t seem to have any answer in that second session particularly, and when Jonny Bairstow went bananas at the end. They were searching, and trying, and yet couldn’t seem to conjure a response."

Justin Langer on why Bazball didn't work for first two Tests

Justin Langer spoke about where England went wrong in the first two Tests despite having the same mindset for the third and the fourth Test. He shed light on how the hosts eliminated the 'recklessness' and absolutely dominated the Aussies.

On this, he stated:

"I say that I only get it now because for the first two Tests, I didn’t. What I saw was a team providing moments that take your breath away, and moments of pure recklessness. This time, they executed their plan to perfection for three days, before being defied by the rain. They have a strategy and a blueprint, and showed how ruthless they can be for long periods, and that it works against the very best teams, even the World Test Champions."

He added:

"Let’s hope the England Bazballers, can find something special one more time this series. This Ashes deserves a memorable climax because it has been some of the best Test cricket I have ever seen."

England haven't lost a Test series against Australia on home soil since 2001 and they will be keen to dampen the visitors' Ashes celebrations at The Oval.