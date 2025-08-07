“I genuinely worried my shoulder had popped back out” - Chris Woakes’ stunning revelation of batting with discolation in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Veteran England seamer Chris Woakes has made a stunning revelation about batting with a slinger on Day 5 of the recent fifth Test against India at The Oval. Woakes recalled how he feared his shoulder had popped out while running.

With the Warwickshire seamer injuring his shoulder while fielding on Day 1, he didn't particpate in the remaining past. However, he walked out to bat to a huge cheers from tbe crowd when England needed 17 runs to register a record-breaking run-chase at the venue. Due to the injured shoulder, Gus Atkinson didn't let Woakes face any delivery but was bowled to hand India the victory.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 36-year-old remembered how his shoulder felt very sore after taking only codeine.

"The first one was the worst. All I had taken was codeine and it was just so sore. Instinct took over here – even with my arm strapped down I tried to run as you naturally do. I genuinely worried my shoulder had popped back out again, hence you saw me throw my helmet off, rip the glove off with my teeth, and check it was OK."

With Team India and England players bonding after a the former's six-run win, the veteran revealed that Shubman Gill lauded his bravado to come out and bat.

"Shubman said something like: ‘That was incredibly brave'. I told him: ‘You’ve had an unbelievable series, well played, and credit to your team.’ Both sets of players had been through the mill in the series and deserve credit for the show we put on. Both teams wanted the win, of course, but it does kind of feel fair that it was drawn."

England had put themselves in pole position to win as Harry Brook and Joe Root struck centuries in pursuit of 374. But India's sustained pressure after Brook's wicket of 111 meant England fell agonizingly short of the target.

"You couldn’t just call it off at nine wickets down" - Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Woakes, who managed only 11 scalps in the series, expressed sadness over not getting the fairytale ending for the Test and that he was always going to bat. The veteran added:

"I’m still gutted, devastated really, that we couldn’t get the fairytale. But I never considered not going out there, even if it had been 100 runs still to win or whatever. It was nice to have the ovation and some of the Indian players came over to show their respect. But any other player would have done the same. You couldn’t just call it off at nine wickets down."

The right-arm seamer's Ashes tour later this year could be in jeopardy.

