"I was getting very cranky and snappy" - Virat Kohli on behaviour towards family during tough phase

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli confessed that he was a little desperate and frustrated during his recent barren phase. The superstar batter also revealed that this reflected in his behavior around his family and loved ones.

Kohli accepted that he was perhaps trying too hard to force a change, rather than accepting that he wasn't in the best of form. He then decided that he had to work on himself during the little break that he got before the 2022 Asia Cup and that ended up being a great decision.

In a video posted by BCCI, Virat Kohli spoke to Suryakumar Yadav about his tough phase. Here's what he said:

"I realized that I was very far away from my cricket because of my desires. I realized that I need to be true to myself. If I was the worst player around, I needed to accept it.

"I was getting very cranky and snappy and that wasn't fair on people around me, Anushka [Sharma] and my other loved ones who are always there for me. So I had to take responsibility and put things into perspective."

Virat Kohli's valuable advice

The break certainly helped Kohli as he became the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup that followed. The former India captain also broke his century jinx and has now registered back-to-back ODI hundreds.

The turnaround in form and fortune gave Kohli a very important lesson and he shared it with the viewers as well. He stated in the aforementioned conversation with Suryakumar Yadav:

"When I came back very relaxed to the Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice and my batting which is the way I have always been.

"So I would advise that if ever there is a bit of desperation, take two steps back instead of going behind your goal more and more because it will only go farther from you."

Kohli's latest knock saw him smash 113 runs of just 87 balls, his 45th century in the format and 73rd overall, in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on January 10. The knock, which earned him the Player of the Match award, helped India put 373 runs on the board, with the Men in Blue then securing a comfortable 67-run win.

