"I was getting fed up" - Jos Buttler on lack of runs after returning to form in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

England captain Jos Buttler admitted to being 'fed up' with his recent form after a match-winning half-century in the second ODI against the West Indies in Antigua.

Buttler's poor form with the bat stretched back to the 2023 World Cup, where he failed to score a single half-century. The 33-year-old was also dismissed for a single-figure score in the first ODI against the West Indies but followed it up with a 45-ball 58 as England leveled the series.

Speaking after the game, the Lancashire cricketer explained his frustration and said, as quoted by the BBC:

"I've been searching for form. I have had moments where it has been frustrating. I was getting fed up with it so it was time to put in a performance and get back to the player that I know I am."

Former England skipper Alastair Cook spoke of how Buttler reiterated his quality through some exquisite strokeplay. He told TNT Sports:

"It shows his quality over a long period of time, and today he showed all that quality. Once he got past his first 10 balls, it was back to the Jos Buttler we know and love. He's a guy who's really responsible for a lot of England's change in white-ball cricket, the way he goes about his batting."

After a lackluster bowling performance on Sunday, England bounced back in the second ODI to dismiss the West Indies for 202. Sam Curran led the charge with three wickets after leaking 98 runs in 9.5 wicketless overs in the opening game. Will Jacks then scored a brisk 73 before Buttler and Harry Brook took England over the line.

"He's always up for the challenge" - Jos Buttler on Sam Curran

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Getty)

Jos Buttler lauded Sam Curran for learning quickly from his tough outing in the first ODI and bouncing back strong. He added:

"He's a brilliant character. He had a tough day the other day but he's always up for the challenge and never shies away from it. He led from the front for us today which is just what we needed."

The third and final ODI will be played on December 9th in Barbados.