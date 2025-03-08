"I would go for an all-rounder" - Ravi Shastri's interesting prediction for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has shared his pick for the Player of the Match award from both sides ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. Shastri opined that all-rounders will have a big say in the final as he predicted Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja to come good.

While Jadeja has yet to fire with the bat and get a proper opportunity, he has delivered with the ball. The Saurashtra all-rounder has picked up four wickets in as many matches alongside an impressive economy rate of 4.78. Axar, meanwhile, has chipped in with critical contributions with the bat and has taken five wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 4.51.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Shastri said Glenn Phillips is a significant threat for India, mainly due to his fielding brilliance and his ability to chip in with a cameo and take a wicket or two.

"Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two," Shastri said.

Axar was especially brilliant with the bat during the group-stage fixture against the Kiwis as he chipped in with a crucial 42 and built a 98-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (79). The left-arm spinner also took Kane Williamson's wicket off the final ball of his spell.

"Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli" - Ravi Shastri warns letting players in for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. (Credits: Getty)

The 62-year-old also feels players like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra will go on to get big scores if they reach 10-15 runs. In the same interview, Shastri said:

"Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli. So from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Rachin Ravindra, he is a fabulous young player. But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous."

India and New Zealand had also played in the final of the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000, where the Blackcaps won.

