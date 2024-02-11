"Iss lalu laal pe toh bina matlab hi paise waste kar rahe hai"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announce India Test squad for last 3 Tests vs England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the last three Tests of India's home series against England on Saturday (February 19). The five-match series is currently level at 1-1 after two games.

Virat Kohli opted out again, citing personal reasons. It will be the first Test series Kohli has missed completely over the last 13 years. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been named in the squad after missing the second Test due to fitness issues. Their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

Shreyas Iyer was a notable exclusion as the selectors dropped him from the squad following a string of poor performances over the past year in the Tests. Sarfaraz Khan retained his position in the side and will be hoping to get a game in the series.

Avesh Khan missed out in the bowling department after being with the squad during the second Test in Vizag. Akash Deep got a call-up in the pace department after his impressive performances for India A.

Team India squad for last 3 Tests against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Fans took note of the Indian squad and expressed their views by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I don't see any problem with that"- Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli missing IND vs ENG Tests due to personal reasons

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn recently said that family is the top priority for everyone. Hence, he had no issues with Virat Kohli missing cricket matches for personal reasons. Steyn was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times about Virat Kohli:

"Family is your most important priority. Sorry, that's it. That's the end of the story right there. I've got three dogs and when one of them got sick, I was out of the IPL. I was jumping on the plane out of there to come back and see my dog."

"If Virat Kohli has decided to sit back home because he wants to be with his wife, if he's going to have his second child, I don't see any problem with that."

Kohli missed the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England due to personal reasons and will now miss the remaining three games as well.

Do you think India can win the Test series against England in Virat Kohli's absence? Let us know in the comments section.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App