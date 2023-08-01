"I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket"- Wasim Jaffer after Ashes 2023 ends 2-2

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer appreciated Australian and England teams for producing a wonderful series with intense battles across Ashes 2023. The five-match series ended in a draw after both teams won two games apiece. Rain washed out the final day of the fourth Test in Manchester, denying a result.

Ahead of this series, many critics and fans were apprehensive about whether England's aggressive approach 'Bazball' would work against the World Test Champions Australia. The Ben Stokes-led English team stuck to their methods and enthralled fans across the world by playing an entertaining brand of cricket consistently over the five Tests against the Aussies.

Jaffer touched upon the matter after Ashes 2023 and concluded that there was no one way to play cricket. On his official Twitter handle, he wrote:

"Congratulations to Australia and England on a fantastic series I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done. #Ashes

2-2 at the end of a series like this is a fair reflection: Ben Stokes after winning the 5th Ashes 2023 Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the final Test of Ashes 2023, England captain Ben Stokes reckoned that the 2-2 result indicates that it was a closely contested series with spirited action. He said:

"2-2 at the end of a series like this is a fair reflection. Australia are the World Test champions, absolutely quality side. Incredibly proud of everyone. Woakesy has played just three games and walked off as the 'Player of the Series. That reflects it."

Stokes added:

"Having played a lot of cricket, you know how it is chasing in the 4th innings. Turning up on the final day with 250 odds to get, it was still going to be tough for them. Woody has put in some unbelievable performances. Yesterday and today, he was really sore. He still wanted to bowl. To have people like that is amazing."

Even though the series ended as a draw, Australia managed to retain the Ashes urn.