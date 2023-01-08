"I am happy to be in his team" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to bowling Suryakumar Yadav in nets

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal acclaimed Suryakumar Yadav on having a successful time with the bat in the T20 Internationals.

Suryakumar once again left the followers of the game in awe of his sheer brilliance after notching a third T20I century against Sri Lanka in the series-decider at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

SKY was undefeated on 112 from 51 balls, hammering seven fours and nine sixes at a staggering strike rate of 219.61. Suryakumar's sparkling ton propelled India to set Sri Lanka a humongous target of 229 in the final T20I.

While speaking to the official broadcaster after India's clinical 91-run win, Chahal was asked about bowling to Suryakumar in the nets.

The spinner replied:

"What he does the nets that you see in the match. Our attempt is to bowl him the best delivery because of the way he bats. I think he is batting at a different level and I am happy to be in his team."

Chahal picked up the wickets of Charith Asalanka (19) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22) in the middle overs as the pair pushed their scoring rate in a 33-run partnership. The Indian spinner finished with figures of 2/30 from three overs.

Speaking on being hit for boundaries in the first two games, Chahal said:

"Yes definitely, depending on the wicket, I bowl accordingly. After the first match, I spoke to the coaches to decide on which pace and line would be better. So I wanted to bowl at a particular line and if a batsman hits it then its a good shot."

"Axar has always done his best" - Yuzvendra Chahal

The T20I series against Sri Lanka unfurled the explosive batting vision of Axar Patel, who scored his maiden T20I half-century in the second game in Pune which went in vain.

Axar hit 21 off nine balls in the last three overs of India's innings in Rajkot, smashing four boundaries. The all-rounder finished the series with an overall strike rate of 195.

Lavishing praise on the all-round qualities of his spin partner, Chahal mentioned:

"Axar has always done his best. It's not that he just started batting and bowling (well). I think he is a perfect package and the way he is batting at the moment, it is difficult to bowl him as well. He has a huge reach and strikes cleanly which is a great thing."

Akshar Patel @akshar2026



We move to Rajkot next! Let's do this 🏻



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL Special feeling to get my maiden T20I half centuryWe move to Rajkot next! Let's do this Special feeling to get my maiden T20I half century 😊We move to Rajkot next! Let's do this 💪🏻#TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/eNtsvPt4FO

India and Sri Lanka will next play three ODI matches, with the series set to kick off on Tuesday (January 10) in Guwahati.

