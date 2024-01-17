"I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon"- Suryakumar Yadav after undergoing surgery

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently gave a positive update to fans via Instagram after undergoing surgery. He is currently on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg last month.

Surya captained the Indian team in that series, which ended in a 1-1 draw after the first T20I was washed out. Surya was at his best with the bat in the series, scoring 56 (36) and 100 (56) in the two games, and led the run charts.

After scoring his fourth T20I century in the 3rd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav injured his ankle while fielding in the second innings. He left the field immediately and did not return. Surya took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (January 17) and revealed that he underwent surgery for the ankle injury, and it was successful. Sharing a photo, he wrote:

"Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon."

"Consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY"- Chris Gayle on Suryakumar Yadav

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently applauded Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible performances in T20 cricket over the past few years. During a discussion on Star Sports, Gayle analyzed Surya's T20 game and said:

"I don't know how to describe that, he's just phenomenal. [Suryakumar Yadav hits] pretty much all around the ground, fantastic. Good strike rate, good player. Like I said, [he has a] bright future as well. I know he pretty much just started but down the road, consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY. He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent."

Gayle continued:

"It is going to be difficult for bowlers to work him, to decide which areas to [bowl to] try and cramp him out. Like I said, he's just phenomenal."

Suryakumar will most likely make his comeback during IPL 2024 after finishing his rehabilitation.

