"I hate being called Sir; call me Bapu" - Ravindra Jadeja

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received the nickname 'Sir' due to some of his game-changing performances over the years. He has been around the Indian circuit for a while and is the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in Test cricket.

However, in a recent interview with the Indian Express, Jadeja claimed that he wasn't too comfortable being called 'Sir'. He is from Jamnagar, where everyone belovedly calls him 'Bapu', and that's something he would prefer over being called 'Sir'.

Here's what Ravindra Jadeja had to say:

“People should call me by my name. That is enough. I hate being called Sir. If you wish, call me Bapu, that’s what I like. This Sir-Var, I don’t like at all. Actually, it just doesn’t register when people call me Sir. We address each other with respect. It is always ‘Aap’ or ‘Bapu’.”

Ravindra Jadeja's comeback impressed Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was really happy with the way Ravindra Jadeja has performed on his comeback to international cricket. It is never easy for anyone to hit the ground running straightaway after returning from a long injury lay-off.

However, Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his 70 runs and seven wickets in the first Test against Australia, proving just how valuable he is for the hosts in all departments. In a press conference ahead of the second Test, here's what Dravid had to say about Jadeja's progress post his comeback:

"Couldn’t be happier. Couldn’t be more pleased. We gave him a real test on the first day, we made him bowl 22 overs, so there was no slacking off. There was some thought about easing him into the Test match.

"But the way he was bowling, he just continued bowling. That was a great test for him physically. He passed that test. He’s pulled up really well."

The last time India and Australia played a Test match in Delhi, Jadeja won the Player of the Match award.

