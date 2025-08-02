“I would have hated that” - Former captain blasts Akash Deep for send-off Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Former England captain Michael Atherton lashed out at India pacer Akash Deep for his send-off after dismissing Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against England.

Deep and Duckett were involved in a banter at The Oval during England's first innings. The left-hander had hit him for a six with a reverse ramp shot. Duckett also sledged the pacer, saying he could not get him out.

However, Akash Deep had the last laugh as he sent Duckett packing for 43 off 38 balls. After dismissing him, the pacer put his arm around the batter and let out a few words as he was walking off.

His send-off did not sit well with several former cricketers, including Atherton.

"I would have hated that, if a bowler puts his arms around me having just dismissed me. Stay out of the way," he said on Sky Sports Cricket.
Watch the video of the dismissal and the send-off below:

Further, Atherton added that he would give cricketers maximum leeway on the field, considering it is a game of passion and emotion. However, he said that the match referee should intervene in this case.

"I like to give cricketers maximum leeway on the field because it is an emotional, passionate game. I like to see them getting stuck in. I don't like the match referees getting involved. But it's a non-contact sport, and something like that will end in problems. So I think the match referee has to stamp that out," he reckoned.
England were bowled out for 247 in their first innings. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 92 runs in quick time before Akash Deep provided India with the crucial breakthrough.

"No physical contact" - Ravi Shastri reacts to Akash Deep's send-off

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri also weighed in on the send-off Duckett received from Akash Deep. Shastri echoed Atherton's sentiments, saying he would have asked the bowler to get out of the way, too.

Shastri asserted that there was no need for physical contact, as another player in Duckett's place would have added to the drama. The southpaw simply walked off and did not react to the send-off.

"No physical contact. Because what it can lead to, Duckett at the moment might have been thinking something else, another player with fiesty temperament wouldn't have liked it and could have done something which he would have regretted," he said.

Akash Deep's breakthrough opened the doors for India to come back into the game. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna then picked up four wickets apiece. In the second innings, India reached 75/2 and ended Day 2 with a 52-run lead.

