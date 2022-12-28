"I could hear my dad in the background tearing up" - David Warner reflects on his energy-sapping hundred against South Africa at MCG

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner revealed that his father teared up after his gutsy double hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The left-handed batter admitted that it has been an emotional journey for his entire family amid his poor form in Test cricket.

Warner returned to form in emphatic style as he scored a ton in the first innings of the second Test to break his century drought in the longest format. The southpaw's 25th Test hundred amid the unforgiving heat in Melbourne was his first in the format since January 2020, becoming the 10th player in history to reach three figures in his 100th Test.

He also became the second cricketer to score a double ton in his 100th Test after former England skipper Joe Root.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Warner reflected on the celebrations from his family in the stands and said they have all been in it together. The 36-year-old specifically revealed his father's overwhelming reaction to his remarkable knock and said:

"Those scenes there tell it all. We’ve all been through it together and it’s a great ride. We’re continuing this journey together and we absolutely love it. Not just to see my wife and my beautiful kids there, but my mum and dad as well.

"They never like the cameras, they don’t like being interviewed – mum always texts me saying: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?’ I rang mum and dad, they probably had a few too many up in the box. I could hear my dad in the background tearing up saying: ‘That was the best innings I’ve ever seen.’ It takes its toll on everyone and I’m just glad they were able to come down and make it."

The New South Wales batter faced widespread calls to retire from Test cricket, especially after registering two single-figure scores in Brisbane. Earlier this year, the veteran had hinted at quitting red-ball cricket in the next 12 months.

"I didn’t want to do the leap" - David Warner on his celebrations

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner, who added 239 runs with Steve Smith, further claimed that his exhaustion had reached a breaking point in the middle, but didn't want to shy away from performing his celebratory leap. He added:

"I didn’t want to do the leap and thought: ‘What can I do different?’ When I was down there and did the pump I was like: ‘Let’s just give this a crack’. My left calf was absolutely gone, like everything else was.

"I actually didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to stretch it or anything. Unless you’re in that moment and you’ve been there and you’ve cramped up, it’s hard to eradicate that."

The opener retired hurt on Day 2 after his double hundred and returned the following day, but failed to add to his overnight score of 200 off 254 balls as Anrich Nortje knocked him over.

