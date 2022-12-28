Cameron Green ruled out of third and final Test against South Africa with fractured finger

Australia's injury list continues to swell ahead of the final Test against South Africa in Sydney, with Cameron Green the latest name to pick up a knock. He is the second Aussie casualty, with new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc likely to face the same fate.

Green sustained an injury to his index finger while batting on day two of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Anrich Nortje. The 23-year-old was forced to retire hurt on Day 2 and has reportedly suffered a minor fracture.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@LouisDBCameron | #AUSvSA

cricket.com.au/news/lance-mor… Australia's XI for the Sydney Test is going to look quite a bit different! Australia's XI for the Sydney Test is going to look quite a bit different! @LouisDBCameron | #AUSvSA cricket.com.au/news/lance-mor…

Australia have the all-rounder available to bat in the ongoing Boxing Day Test should he be able to. However, he can't bowl as the fracture to his index finger will compromise his ability to grip and release the ball.

The youngster will not play in the Big Bash League (BBL) due to the knock. He is, however, expected to be fit for the four-Test tour of India in February.

Cameron Green's injury is a significant blow for Australia as they are short on bowling options despite holding a hefty lead in the match. Reports suggested that Mitchell Starc suffered a ligament tear in his middle finger.

Head coach Andrew McDonald asserted that Starc is fit to bowl in Australia's innings, but without full capacity.

Green notably played a game-changing role in the first innings of the ongoing Test to restrict South Africa to 189 in the first innings. He broke a threatening stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen before completing his maiden fifer for Australia.

Aaron Hardie in line to replace Cameron Green for the Sydney Test

Aaron Hardie. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Cameron Green ruled out and Mitchell Marsh recovering from ankle surgery, Aaron Hardie could come into Australia's XI for the third Test against South Africa.

The all-rounder has been in contention since his breakout performance in last year's Sheffield Shield final, scoring 174 for Western Australia at No. 7. He also performed well for Australia A during the winter tour of Sri Lanka.

Another option Australia could consider is slotting in Michael Neser at No. 7 and moving Alex Carey to No. 6. Neser has previously batted for Queensland in that position as a bowling all-rounder.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #SheffieldShield A second first-class century for Aaron Hardie! What a summer the young allrounder has had A second first-class century for Aaron Hardie! What a summer the young allrounder has had 🔥 #SheffieldShield https://t.co/Le3OZpftA8

The hosts could also consider playing a second spinner at the SCG, which has been quite spin-friendly this summer. This would put Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, and Todd Murphy in contention for a spot in the XI.

Poll : 0 votes