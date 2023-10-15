"I heard someone asking Shreyas if he was playing" - Irfan Pathan says there shouldn't be any question about Shreyas Iyer's place in India's XI

Irfan Pathan has lauded Shreyas Iyer for finishing India's World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan and opined that his place in the playing XI shouldn't be questioned.

Babar Azam and Co. set the Men in Blue a 192-run target in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. Rohit Sharma's belligerent 63-ball 86 and Shreyas' unbeaten 53 off 62 deliveries then helped the hosts register an emphatic seven-wicket win with 19.3 overs to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about Shreyas finishing the game with an unbeaten half-century, to which he responded:

"I heard someone asking Shreyas if he was playing and I was extremely surprised with that question. Shreyas Iyer just ignored it and went ahead. I was also surprised because there shouldn't be any question about him being in the playing XI."

The former cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Mumbaikar is probably the most destructive middle-order batter against spin in the Indian lineup. He said:

"The spot at which he bats in the middle order, he just puts the spinners aside. No other batter probably has the ability he has. His coming in form implies you are ticking all the boxes."

While acknowledging that Rohit and Co. need to seal a semifinal berth first, Pathan urged them to give Ravindra Jadeja some game time with the bat whenever possible. He added that if the spin-bowling all-rounder is also among the runs, the opposing team's confidence will be down even before they enter the field when they square off against India in a knockout game.

"He has played the short ball much better since the first game in Kandy" - Gautam Gambhir on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer struck three fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir was quick to add that Shreyas Iyer has exhibited a better technique against short-pitched bowling since his comeback from injury. He stated:

"I want to say one thing about Shreyas Iyer. He has played the short ball much better since the first game in Kandy, since he has come back from injury. There were never any question marks about his ability against spin but against fast bowling, the positions he used to get into."

The former India opener highlighted that the middle-order batter was comfortable against both Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi in Saturday's game. He observed:

"Against Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi here and even in Kandy when he got out to the short ball in his first innings, it was an excellent shot, he hasn't looked that uncomfortable after that. So these are great signs."

Gambhir concluded by opining that if Shreyas continues to show an improved game against pacers, he will be India's long-term No. 4 batter.

