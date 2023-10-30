"I honestly believe" - Nathan Lyon predicts 2023 World Cup finalists

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has predicted the 2023 World Cup finalists as the tournament nears its business end. The New South Wales cricketer reckons India and Australia will lock horns in the decider, suggesting that the tourists hold a slight edge.

India have arguably been the strongest side of the tournament thus far, winning all 6 matches in a canter and firming themselves as the primary contenders to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Australia have brought their campaign back on track handsomely by winning 4 matches on the trot after losing the first two heavily.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Lyon named his finalists but feels the Proteas aren't too far behind in terms of contenders. The 35-year-old reckons that runs on the board for Australia will be handy in the final should they make it.

"I honestly believe it will be an Australia v India final. India is the number one (favourite) for me (and) it’s been exciting to watch. That being said, I think South Africa are still a dangerous team with a powerful batting lineup. You just have to look at their number three in Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller. India also has the pressure of the whole nation who are expecting them to win and their fans are so passionate. In finals, Australia has the runs on the board so hopefully they can go all the way."

Australia and India locked horns in Chennai in what was both teams' first match of the tournament. However, the Men in Yellow struggled with the bat and went down by 6 wickets despite a fighting bowling effort.

"I actually got sacked by the Sydney Sixers" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season, Lyon revealed that Sydney Sixers no longer needed his services, but is thrilled to ply his trade for the Melbourne Renegades. He added:

"I actually got sacked by the Sydney Sixers. The Renegades offered me a contract so I jumped at the opportunity to come down. I’ve switched off from the Sydney Sixers list so I wouldn’t know who is bowling for them. I’m more about the Renegades list and it’s all the old boys getting together with Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, and Aaron Finch.

The record-breaking off-spinner's 2023 Ashes series was cut short due to a calf injury but he will be fit for the Test by summer.