"I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again" - Harbhajan Singh on Jasprit Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

Harbhajan Singh has expressed delight at Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian setup and hopes that the speedster stays away from injury going forward.

India will face Ireland in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Dublin on August 18. The selectors recently named a 15-member Indian squad for the tour, with Bumrah at the helm.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan congratulated Bumrah on his recovery and wished him the best for the future, saying:

"Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the unconventional pacer is as crucial in the bowling department as Virat Kohli in batting, elaborating:

"He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him."

Bumrah has picked up 70 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.62 in 60 T20Is. However, he has been away from competitive cricket since September last year and is returning after back surgery.

"Well deserved" - Harbhajan Singh on Ruturaj Gaikwad's appointment as vice-captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Harbhajan Singh feels deserved players have been picked in the batting department, stating:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad will be this team's vice-captain - well deserved. Then there is Yashasvi Jaiswal, he had to be there because he is a mighty player. Tilak Varma has been given an opportunity. Everyone's beloved Rinku Singh has been given a chance. We expect to see his show in Ireland as well. Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube are there in the team."

Reflecting on the bowling lineup apart from Bumrah, the cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly elated about Prasidh Krishna's return, saying:

"Washington Sundar has made a comeback. Shahbaz Ahmed is there in the team and Ravi Bishnoi has made a comeback. Prasidh Krishna has made a comeback. He is a talented fast bowler who I feel can serve India for a long time in Test cricket. Arshdeep Singh has also made a comeback and Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are a part of the team."

Harbhajan concluded by highlighting the importance of the Ireland series, especially for players making a comeback, considering the World Cup is around the corner. While acknowledging that the format might be different, he added that every performance matters and all players will be keenly watched by the selectors and team management.

