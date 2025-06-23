"I hope he listens to himself" - Dinesh Karthik decodes India star's self-chat on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik tried to decode Rishabh Pant's conversation with himself on Day 4 of the ongoing Leeds Test against England. The left-hander's self-chat was caught on the stump mic, and Karthik explained to Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain what Pant tried to tell himself.

The moment seemingly came after a wild slog from Pant in the 33rd over of the innings, bowled by Brydon Carse. The southpaw fell over while attempting a massive swipe across the line, but survived as the ball went behind the wicket for a boundary.

In the video released by Sky Sports, Atherton asked Karthik:

"You can translate exactly for us DK, given his ability in Hindi."

The 40-year-old responded:

"First up he said, play with a straight bat, I can still middle it. Don't try to do too much. He is almost talking himself to saying he doesn't need to do anything out of the ordinary. He's pretty disappointed, but I hope he listens to himself."

The 27-year-old faced flak from Sunil Gavaskar during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in December 2024 when he played a similar shot at a crucial juncture to lose his wicket.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul bat through to lunch on Day 4 after Team India lose Shubman Gill

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

The tourists suffered an early jolt on Day 4 as they lost captain Shubman Gill for 8, who inside-edged one to the stumps off Carse's bowling. Nevertheless, Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) batted sensibly to get through to lunch. At the time of writing, India were 153-3, leading by 159 runs.

On Day 3, England started at 209/3 and went on to score 465, spearheaded by Harry Brook's 99 and Ollie Pope's 106. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer but saw multiple two catches dropped off his bowling.

