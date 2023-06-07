"I hope it's a move completely dictated by the pitch" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravichandran Ashwin's omission for WTC final

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar voiced his displeasure over the omission of premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the WTC final against Australia.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast conditions, with skipper Rohit Sharma confirming their decision to go with four seamers and the lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo on the decision to leave out Ashwin, Manjrekar said:

"I am a little surprised Ashwin hasn't been picked considering the amount of left-handers in the opposition. So I hope it's a move completely dictated by the pitch and I hope there is movement for the seam bowlers not just for the first day but also on Day 2 and 3. Then it becomes a good selection."

Manjrekar added:

"Ashwin for many reasons would have been a good selection plus he adds a bit of batting depth as well. And the Ashwin we saw against New Zealand in the last WTC final and the Ashwin that we see today, there is a marked change in the way he bowls and this Ashwin you would think would have done well in these conditions."

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the number one-ranked bowler in the ICC bowler ratings and was the third leading wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

The move to leave him out of the side was baffling for several experts and fans, considering the number of left-handers in the Australian batting order and his incredible track record against them.

The all-rounder is also resourceful with the bat in hand, having scored over 3,000 Test runs at an average of 26.97 with five centuries to his name.

"The first name that I would have looked at if I was one of the left-handers" - Brad Haddin

Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin was also puzzled at India's decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin in favor of four seamers for the WTC final. The off-spinner boasts an incredible record against left-handers, with 240 wickets at an average of 19 in 92 Tests.

Haddin felt that Ashwin's stupendous record against Australia and the ability to deliver on the big occasion should have warranted his selection. He said:

"It would have been the first name that I would have looked at if I was one of the left-handers. Ashwin has got a great record against Australia and the one reason I thought he would have played is because of the enormity of the event. A one-off Test match, he loves a contest against Australia."

Haddin continued:

"You want players, especially in a big event like this, that walk towards the fire and Ashwin is definitely one of those guys that against Australia he loves playing against Australia, he gets in the contest. I know he gets under the skin of the Australian batsmen and one of the big successes that India have had against Australia in the past has been Ashwin's presence."

Haddin concluded:

"So they'll miss him out there but they've gone with the four quicks and the pressure is on them now to get early wickets and put some pressure on the middle order."

The 36-year-old from Tamil Nadu has a sensational record against Australia, picking up 114 wickets at an average of 28.36 in 22 Tests.

Ashwin was also the Player of the Series in India's recent victory at home against Australia with 25 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Poll : 0 votes