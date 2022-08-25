"I hope not" - Trent Boult on whether he might have played his final Test for New Zealand

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult hopes his decision to relinquish the central contract hasn't meant that he has played his final Test. However, the left-arm seamer understands that giving up the central contract impacts his selection.

The 33-year-old requested a release from his contract earlier this month to spend more time with his family and make himself available for franchise cricket worldwide.

The veteran is one of the 12 platinum players available for selection in Sunday's Big Bash League draft. As a result, he remains in line for a paycheque of AU$340,000 [NZ$380,000].

"I hope not," responded Boult, as quoted by Stuff.co.nz, when asked whether he might have played his final Test.

The ace seamer said he would respect any decision the selectors make, but is looking forward to the Pakistan tour and facing England at home in early 2023. Boult stated:

"But I'm fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it's going to affect that selection. I'm taking it almost week by week really. There's a lot of cricket to be played before then. I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground against England in the new year, but it's too far away to tell. I'm going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision."

Trent Boult, New Zealand's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, emerged with his reputation enhanced in his side's recent 3-0 defeat against England. His 16 wickets in three Tests at an average of 28.93 were the highest from either side in the series.

"It's only a few months around the corner" - Trent Boult targets 2023 World Cup in India

Trent Boult was New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

The Rotorua-born player has set his sights on the 2023 World Cup in India next October, stating that he had aspirations after the 2019 final at Lord's. He added:

"100%", he remarked. "I remember talking to Kane after 2019 at Lord’s and saying we want to be there in four years time. It's only a few months around the corner and there's a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy."

The Black Caps missed out on their maiden World Cup title at Lord's as England prevailed following a tie through the boundary count rule in 2019. The left-arm seamer had bowled the super over to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Trent Boult will next be seen in the three-match ODI series in Australia as the selectors announced a 15-man squad on Thursday.

