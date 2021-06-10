Create
"I hope to play a big role in the next couple of days": Trent Boult ahead of Edgbaston Test

New Zealand v India - Second Test: Day 2
Ankush Das
ANALYST
News
Modified 40 min ago

Trent Boult, the Kiwi fast bowler, is looking forward to playing a big role as New Zealand lock horns with England in the second Test at Edgbaston, which starts on June 10 (Thursday).

After missing the first Test, Boult is all set to start for the Black Caps in the second and final Test ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in a few days.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, a fresh-looking Trent Boult looked forward to racking up some good pace against the English batters and getting back into rhythm.

"Obviously, it's nice to get out here and finally join the camp and hopefully play a big role in the next couple of days."

Isolation period in the UK was a lot shorter than expected: Trent Boult

Previously, Black Caps head coach Gary Stead had stated that Trent Boult might miss both Tests against England, having opted to return home after IPL 2021 was postponed instead of heading straight to England.

However, a new quarantine rule in the UK has allowed the left-arm pacer to start training immediately after landing in the country.

When asked if he had arrived earlier than scheduled, Trent Boult said that he arrived as planned, but luckily the quarantine period was shorter than expected.

"I arrived as planned but the isolation period here was a lot shorter than a lot of us expected. I'm so obviously grateful to get out of it a little bit earlier and move around. Yeah, so excited and fully fit and very happy to be out there."

The two-match Test series is currently tied at 0-0 after the first Test at Lord's ended in a draw. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
England vs New Zealand 2021 England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Trent Boult
