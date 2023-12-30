"I hope Sydney farewells David Warner fondly next week" - Greg Chappell

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell hopes the Sydney Cricket Ground (MCG) will provide a memorable farewell to David Warner when he plays the last Test of his career next week. The former Team India coach lauded the left-hander's contributions over the years despite the polarizing public opinion.

The 37-year-old made his Test debut back in 2011 and has been a constant fixture in the side ever since. The left-hander especially has a formidable home record, mustering 5,347 runs in 53 Tests at 58.12 with a best of 335*.

In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell wrote:

"I know how hard it is to do what he has done through 111 Tests, so I hope that David’s harshest critics acknowledge his talent and contribution and forgive his human frailties. I hope Sydney farewells David Warner fondly next week. Whatever one thinks of him, David Warner has been fantastic for Australian cricket."

The former batter lauded the southpaw's enthusiasm shown for the game over the years.

"The passion, energy, professionalism and competitiveness that he has brought to every contest have been unmatched. He must accept that he has allowed himself to be portrayed in a certain manner."

Before the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth, Warner faced significant criticism from Mitchell Johnson. However, the veteran responded by mustering 164 on Day 1 to set up a crushing win.

"Only Virender Sehwag has been more damaging than Warner as an opener" - Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chappell, however, suggested that the sandpaper saga from 2018 will always remain a blot in Warner's career. The 75-year-old explained:

"David will never live down the 'Sandpaper Gate' incident. That scar on Australian cricket needs to be owned by a lot more people than Warner and Bancroft. Warner’s role in the success of Australian cricket during his time cannot be underestimated. In the modern era, only Virender Sehwag has been more damaging than Warner as an opener."

Chappell also hopes that Australia picks a like-for-like replacement for the veteran. He continued:

"While the best fast bowlers always fancy themselves against anyone, they know that certain players can destroy them if they are not on the top of their game.

"The impact of a destructive opener can never be overestimated and I strongly believe that the selectors must look for someone with similar abilities to replace Warner or risk giving away the unique advantage that Australia has enjoyed for the past decade."

The New South Welshman is likely to retire from all international formats after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

