"I hope to take many more catches like that in this series" - Rohit Sharma dissects Team India's stellar fielding display in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and fielding coach T Dilip reflected on the dominant fielding display that played a big role in the hosts' thumping 106-run win over England in the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

The Men in Blue were at their sparkling best on the fielding front, with sharp catches and run-outs being executed to perfection. Rohit and KS Bharat's catches to dismiss Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett stood out from the pack while Shreyas Iyer's brilliant direct hit to send back Ben Stokes in the final innings was a game-changing moment.

"In a Test, the key thing is to maintain that momentum, intensity, and energy throughout the game. We have been fantastic, credit to the boys. The game really tilted towards us with Shreyas Iyer's run-out, the way he moved and anticipated the shot, and getting that direct hit, especially to send back someone like Ben Stokes. Overall, I am really happy as a fielding coach because the boys have done a fantastic job," T Dilip said in a video released by BCCI.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about his sharp catch at slip to send Ollie Pope back into the pavilion. The skipper only had 0.45 seconds to react as the ball flew after claiming the batter's outside edge. After having initially made the trigger movement in the opposite direction, Rohit had to make a late adjustment and just about managed to pouch the ball.

"We took some brilliant catches, and some brilliant run outs as well, game-changing run out. Of course, as a slip fielder, you are always ready for it. The idea is to just stay still and then react. It was a crucial wicket for us because Ollie Pope was somebody who was in good form. Sometimes the ball comes so quickly, that you've got no time to react, and no time to take your body there. So, your hand needs to be there at the right time and in the right place. I hope to take many more catches like that in this series," Rohit explained.

Team India's fielding effort sees a considerable improvement after a largely lethargic display in the series opener in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope was dropped twice en route to a match-winning 196, while England were outstanding in the field.

Ben Stokes chipped in with a stunning run out to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja in the final innings, which tilted the game in the favor of the visitors.

"We want to be the best fielding team" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma expressed his ambition to make India the best fielding side in the world. Fielding has been a priority for the Indian team for quite a while now, and although things have drastically improved, it is still far from perfect.

"Fielding is something we really pride ourselves. We want to be the best fielding team, the smarter fielding team," Rohit Sharma said.

Shreyas Iyer spoke about his ongoing back-and-forth fielding banter with Ben Stokes. The England skipper had claimed a brilliant running catch in the second innings to dismiss Shreyas, who repaid the favor by executing a perfect direct hit and going one step further by imitating his counterpart's celebration as well.

"You want to chip in and contribute, to see to it that you can do a piece of magic. We are even-steven in terms of him taking a brilliant catch of mine in the second innings and also the run-out. So, we are even-steven now," Shreyas said.

The third India-England Test is scheduled to start in Rajkot from February 15 onwards.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App