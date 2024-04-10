"I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy" - Ravi Shastri’s latest picture takes internet by storm 

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri took the internet by surprise by posting a picture of him in a navy blue bathrobe with a sassy caption. The 61-year-old is currently associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as an expert and official commentator.

While it is not yet confirmed if Shastri’s tweet is an advertisement or just a regular post, the picture was liked and shared by several fans on X. Shastri’s pose resembled that of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from one of the latter’s films.

Sharing the picture on X, Shastri captioned it:

“I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵”

Shastri, also known for his unfiltered commentary style, was recently conferred with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in January 2024, for his contributions towards the Indian national team during his time as their head coach.

“It is the owners’ call, they spend the money” – Ravi Shastri’s take on Mumbai Indians’ captaincy debate

Ravi Shastri was quite vocal while giving his take on the ongoing Hardik Pandya-Rohit Sharma captaincy row at Mumbai Indians.

For the unversed, Pandya was handed over MI's captaincy from Rohit after the five-time champions roped in the former Gujarat Titans skipper in a massive trade deal ahead of IPL 2024.

Shastri opined that MI could have handled the captaincy saga in a better manner, but also added that it was the team’s lookout and one shouldn’t interfere in the franchise's matters.

"The captaincy issue between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya could've been handled better, but it is the owners call who they want as the captain. They spend the money," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Pandya’s start to his captaincy journey was exactly the opposite of how things panned out when he led GT. MI lost three matches in a row and struggled to get going in IPL 2024.

Mumbai finally managed to register their first win under Pandya’s leadership in their recently concluded encounter against the Delhi Capitals after a brilliant showing with both the bat and the ball.

With three losses and a sole victory from four games, MI are eighth in the 10-team league.