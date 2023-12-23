"I have to imagine bowling to Markram or Bavuma" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his preparation for South Africa Test series

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has divulged how he has been preparing for the upcoming two-match away Test series against South Africa.

Ashwin featured in India's intra-squad practice match ahead of the Boxing Day Test against the hosts. The offie stated that he imagined that he was bowling to the likes of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma to identify the areas he needed to target.

"When it comes to right-handers, I have to imagine bowling to Markram or Bavuma on the crease. It is immaterial how I bowl to Shubman Gill or Shreyas Iyer. So, angling in, a quick one on the straighter lengths. A slower length outside off to Shreyas for him to defend. And a little faster ball later to gauge what shot they are playing and to check if they able to catch the drift. I’ve bowled a lot on the old ball now. That is better than bowling with the new ball," Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video.

About his tactics for left-handed batters, Ashwin added:

"Practice matches are very crucial in any visiting tour when it comes to a bowler. I decide on the lines that I bowl, I gauge my shouder rotation, and I plan for the left-hander. I bowled my first ball to Yashashvi Jaiswal. My first intention would be to keep the ball in play on the stump line. Because there is a chance of the moisture of the pitch rubbing off on the ball, the batter won’t know if the ball is turning or coming straight to him. So there’s a chance of a catch on the short leg."

Ashwin failed to make a significant impact during India's last tour of South Africa in 2021-22, finishing with just three wickets from as many Tests. He did, however, chip in with a useful 46-run knock in the second game.

The No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings for Tests will be keen to turn things around this time around.

"One of the most challenging conditions in South Africa" - Shardul Thakur on playing in Centurion

In Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube video, India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur emphasized the importance of adapting to the high altitude in Centurion.

He mentioned that he is trying to acclimatize to the weather to remain completely ready on match day.

"Right now, I am just getting acclimatised to the weather, and I also learned that this is a little high on the altitude. So on the day when you shouldn't be short of breath. When you’re doing some running around or bowling, it’s very important to get the feel. That's how you, when you’re short on breath, still manage that and bowl out there, or if you’re batting is running between the wickets, how you can still continue your innings, so that is about one of the most challenging conditions in South Africa," Shardul stated.

Shardul also spoke about the challenges of playing Test cricket in South Africa. He suggested that it isn't easy to assess the pitches, adding:

"I think this is one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket in. Considering the pitch conditions, even if we play all over the country, this is one country where you can’t expect what you will get from the pitch, so it’s very important to go out there. Play the game, and on the game day, you judge the conditions of the pitch, of the ground, and how it is, and you put yourself in a position to give your best according to that."

The first Test between India and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.