“I just back myself and believe in myself” - Ravindra Jadeja explains why he is a much-improved cricketer

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has stated he has not changed much in his game but has greater belief and confidence in his abilities now.

Jadeja was picked ahead of lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first Test in Nottingham. Although he did not have much to do with the ball, the southpaw scored a crucial half-century in India’s first innings. On the tour of Australia as well, he chipped in with key contributions before getting injured.

Speaking to ANI, Jadeja explained that it is his self-belief that has led to the drastic improvement in him as a cricketer. The Saurashtra all-rounder elaborated:

"I have changed nothing majorly in my skills. Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have. That's the difference between the past and now. Before the game, I just focus on my skill, what I can do better and what I can improve more, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding. I look to just improve game by game. I don't change too much before the game. I just back myself and believe in myself."

Jadeja also opined that the current Indian squad is a very well-balanced outfit and hence they have a good chance of beating England in the ongoing series. The left-arm spinner said:

"Yes, as we have been in the UK since the last two months, it's been a good preparation time for us. Especially in the English condition, people get ready and prepared for the Test series. So, we had enough time before this series. I think the last time we played, we were a bit unlucky (2018). But, we have a very good balanced team, and an all-rounder team. We have good fast-bowlers, spinners and good batsmen. Plus, everyone is young in the team, so I think we have a good chance this time to win this series in England."

Good game for us but an unfortunate ending 🇮🇳 See you soon at the #homeofcricket 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bQPwJ7CImy — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 8, 2021

Virat Kohli always looks to win the game: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja shares a long association with Indian captain Virat Kohli. They have been teammates at the U-19 level as well. Asked about the changes he has observed in Kohli, the all-rounder revealed:

"Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series. He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field.”

It remains to be seen whether Jadeja retains his place in the playing XI for the Lord’s Test. Many critics have backed Ashwin’s inclusion as the lead spinner for the match, which starts on Thursday (August 12).

