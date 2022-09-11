"I just feel today we forcefully played" - Harmanpreet Kaur on defeat against England Women

Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her side played forcefully in damp conditions in the first T20I between India Women and England Women on Saturday, September 10, in Chester-le-Street.

The Women in Blue suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat in the first of the three-match series. The tourists were asked to bat first and could only manage 132/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4/23.

England chased down the total in just 13 overs to go 1-0 up in the series, with Sophia Dunkley staying unbeaten on 61 off 44 balls. Despite a humiliating defeat, Harmanpreet was happy with the effort of her players.

Speaking at the end of the match, the Indian captain said:

"I think in the end we were not able to get that many runs we were expecting. I just feel today we forcefully played because it was not 100% conditions for cricket to play. Still, I am happy the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play."

She added:

"That's what you need to have team-mates in the team [for] who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ENGWvINDW #CricketTwitter England with an empathic win as they beat India by 9 wickets in the first Women’s T20I. England with an empathic win as they beat India by 9 wickets in the first Women’s T20I. #ENGWvINDW #CricketTwitter https://t.co/84wh433UG4

India were also sloppy on the field, dropping catches and letting go of easy boundaries, which cost them the game.

"We were one bowler short" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Krithika @krithika0808 We were one bowler short, says Harmanpreet Kaur.



But Hemalatha, Navgire usually bowls more than Verma. Not sure why they didn't bowl here. We were one bowler short, says Harmanpreet Kaur. But Hemalatha, Navgire usually bowls more than Verma. Not sure why they didn't bowl here.

Radha Yadav's unavailability during India's bowling innings also came to hurt them. The spinner copped an injury while diving to her left at backward point. She looked in immense pain and walked out of the ground, holding her shoulder.

In the absence of Radha, Harmanpreet and Shafali Verma bowled an over each, which went for 28 runs combined. The all-rounder from Punjab backed the players for their efforts, saying:

"We were one bowler short and the way we were trying to put efforts [meant a lot]. I am really happy girls were coming forward to give 100%."

India Women will hope to level terms in the series when they lock horns with England Women in the second game on Tuesday, September 13, in Derby.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava