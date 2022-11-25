"I just keep myself motivated in all situations" - Shreyas Iyer not worried about his place in team with senior players' return looming

Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has said that his focus remains on performing consistently instead of replacing the senior regulars in the team. The right-hander added that he wants to stay in the present and not think too much about the future.

Iyer, who top-scored in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday, has cemented himself as one of the first-choice batters in the one-day side. The 27-year-old also played an integral role in the Men in Blue's crushing series win against South Africa before the T20 World Cup.

When asked about his mindset regarding competing with senior players after this series, Iyer, who batted at number three, said that he wants to stay motivated all the time and not worry about anything else.

"Players will keep coming and leaving; the consistency is going to matter. So that is my mindset now. Things keep changing, everyone's career sees ups and downs. So I just keep myself motivated in all situations, and I just turn a deaf ear when people are talking outside. I just try to be in my zone, and that is what helps me."

The Mumbai-born batter also believes in staying in the present and ensuring a good fitness level.

"My approach is always optimistic. I don't like thinking too much about the future. I concentrate on what's in my hands, which is training, and as back to back games are happening, i want to ensure that my fitness level is very good. My mindset is to keep performing consistently and be in the present."

The right-hander has had a good year thus far, scoring 486 runs in 11 games at an average of 60.75, laced with one hundred and four fifties at a strike rate of 95.48.

Shreyas Iyer's 76-ball 80 goes in vain as New Zealand take 1-0 lead

Tom Latham earned the Player of the Match award. (Credits: Getty)

With three half-centuries, including Iyer's 80 and Washington Sundar's late fireworks, the tourists amassed 306. India also took three wickets before New Zealand reached 100.

However, Tom Latham blew the tourists away with an unbeaten 145 off 104. The keeper-batter added an unbeaten 221 off 165 with Kane Williamson as New Zealand romped home in 47.1 overs. The second ODI will take place in Hamilton on Sunday.

