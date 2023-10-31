Veteran Australian opener David Warner gave a response to whether the detractors have fueled his terrific batting performances in the 2023 World Cup. However, the southpaw remains wary of England despite their very minimal chances of reaching the semifinals.

With 413 runs in six matches at 68.83, Warner is behind Quinton de Kock for most runs in the 2023 World Cup. The left-handed smashed consecutive hundreds against Pakistan and Netherlands, hammering 165 against the former in Bengaluru.

When asked whether his detractors have fueled his performances, here's what the veteran said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Nup, I just make everyone look stupid."

The 36-year-old highlighted his aim to get Australia to a good start and praised Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh for keeping the pressure coming on the opposition.

"Everyone keeps writing me off. I'm doing as well as I can, I'm just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs). If I get in, I try and make the most of it. It's also awesome to have Heady and Mitch there as well, because it allows that pressure to keep being put back onto the opposition."

Head returned to the line-up against New Zealand in Dharamsala and struck a whirlwind ton in what was also his maiden World Cup innings. He put on 175 with Warner for the opening wicket as the five-time champions piled on 388. After four consecutive victories, Australia need at least two more wins to progress to the semifinals.

"Most dangerous when there's nothing to lose" - David Warner on England

David Warner. (Image Credits: X)

The New South Wales batter remains wary of England's ability to crash Australia's party, given they have nothing to lose.

He added:

"It'd be nice. But they're the teams that are the most dangerous when there's nothing to lose. They've got some very, very (high) quality players and we have to respect it. They bat to 11 and their bowling unit is very good."

England are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they have won only one match out of six and last lost to India.