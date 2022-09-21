"I just need to make sure that I keep progressing as a human being, as a player, and as a cricketer" - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he seeks to keep his overall improvement going and refuses to judge himself by the runs scored. The stylish right-handed batter admits that ups and downs will keep happening, but progress shouldn't stop.

Gaikwad is one of the most promising upcoming batters, having shone on both the domestic and international circuits. The youngster won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having mustered 635 runs in 16 games at 45.35 with a century and four fifties for the Chennai Super Kings.

The 25-year-old batter reflected that his career has been progressive and that people have judged him based on the standards he's set. Gaikwad hopes to continue the progress no matter what team he plays for.

As quoted by the Times of India, he said:

"If you look at my last two years, they have been very progressive. You can't judge by the amount of runs I scored because the runs will go up and down. In my first IPL, I scored 600 runs and in the next edition, I scored 400 but people still say I didn't have a good IPL. I think it's the standard I've set.

"There will be ups and downs. I just need to make sure that I keep progressing as a human being, as a player, and as a cricketer. The main goal is to keep on improving whichever team I'm with."

The right-handed batter has featured in nine T20Is since making his international debut in July 2021 against Sri Lanka; however, he averages only 16.87. The Pune-born batter's highest score of 57 came against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam in June 2022.

"I think it was good because I got to spend some time in the middle" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on his century against New Zealand A

Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gaikwad opened up on his 108-run knock against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test and said that improvement in game awareness led to that innings. The Kiwi side is touring India for three Tests and three ODIs.

He added:

"I think it was good because I got to spend some time in the middle. I was playing red-ball cricket after a long time so it was a bit challenging but happy that I made progress from the last two innings I played when I got out. I am not judging myself by the runs I made.

"There was a change in the mindset and thought process. I can that I made progress from the two innings I played and my game awareness has improved according to what the red-ball demands."

Gaikwad scored 108 and 94 in the first and second innings, respectively, as India A won by 113 runs. He is also part of the one-day squad against the Kiwis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far