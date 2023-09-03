"I would just pat him on the back and say well done"- Sunil Gavaskar on Ishan Kishan's magnificent 82 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar hailed Ishan Kishan for his stunning knock of 82 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy on Saturday, September 2.

Ishan walked out to bat when Team India were in absolute shambles at 47/3 and were further reduced to 66/4. However, with great maturity, the young southpaw added a staggering 138 runs with Hardik Pandya and bailed India out of trouble.

Speaking to India Today, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Ishan Kishan's knock:

"Got to give credit to the young man for coming in a crisis situation and scoring 82 runs and having that partnership. I think if he was discomforted by some injury, it is only natural for him to think that because he cannot run fast between the wickets, he should be looking for the boundary. So that's totally understandable at all. So I wouldn't point a finger at him at all. I would just pat him on the back and say well done to the young man."

Sunil Gavaskar also praised Hardik Pandya

Sunil Gavaskar also lauded Hardik Pandya for his contribution of 87 and the solid partnership with Ishan. Gavaskar shed light on just how well Hardik played the role of a senior and kept communicating with the youngster at the other end throughout the partnership.

On this, he stated:

"I think again no praise can be too high for the way he shepherded Ishan Kishan through that partnership. And of course, scoring runs himself hitting the boundaries, picking the ones and twos. And he showed that, you know, in a crisis situation to rise to the occasion, that was terrific innings."

While India didn't get the result, they will be delighted with the way Ishan and Hardik responded to the pressure put by Pakistan bowlers and emerged with flying colors.