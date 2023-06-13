"I just said 'LOL'" - Moeen Ali on how Ben Stokes convinced him to come out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to make a sensational return to Test cricket after replacing the injured Jack Leach in the Ashes squad for the first two Tests. The left-arm spinner has been ruled out of the entire series with a stress fracture in his back and coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes convinced Ali to come out of retirement.

The veteran all-rounder had called it quits from Test cricket almost two years ago. However, he opened up on the conversation that he had with Stokes which made him mentally ready to get back into the grind.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Ashes, here's what Moeen Ali had to say about his conversation with Ben Stokes:

"Stokesy messaged me with a question mark: 'Ashes?' I hadn't heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said 'LOL', thinking he's taking the mick. Then the news came through and I had a chat with him. That was it."

Ali also spoke about how Stokes explained to him about the brand of cricket that England play in Tests and how that resembles the way the all-rounder bats. He said:

"I spoke to Stokesy about how he talks to batters and he said, 'Look, it would be perfect for the way you play'. There are no question marks over any shots you play which gives me license to play a few more rash shots, I guess."

Moeen Ali on his role as a bowler in Ashes 2023

Moeen Ali agreed that he may not have as much control on his off-spin as much as Jack Leach has. However, the all-rounder is pretty clear that Stokes and McCullum know exactly what he offers and how to get the best out of him.

On this, Ali stated:

"I know I go for runs but Stokesy also knows there are some wicket-taking deliveries in between. I have never been able to hold an end up. When I have, it's when I've been taking wickets. That's the only time I have been able to build any kind of pressure. Ben and Baz [McCullum] know that."

Moeen Ali is likely to walk straight into the playing XI for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

