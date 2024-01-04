"I just tell them to play me in the XI" - KL Rahul on whether he will be seen playing in the middle order in T20Is as well

KL Rahul has mentioned that he only wants to represent India in international cricket, irrespective of the position he is asked to bat.

Rahul has been playing as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in ODI cricket for the last few years. He donned the wicketkeeping gloves and batted in the middle order in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan asked KL Rahul whether he would be seen playing in the middle order in T20Is as well, to which he responded:

"When they ask me to do any job, I just tell them to play me in the XI, wherever they play me. I want to play matches. Unfortunately, I have missed a lot of matches because of injury. Not just this injury (thigh injury he sustained in IPL 2023) but I have been injured quite a lot."

The Karnataka player highlighted that he has missed many games for the Men in Blue since his debut. He elaborated:

"Looking back, I am 31 now but have been playing for the country since I was 22. However, if you see the matches, I haven't played much. Obviously, I had to wait my turn when (Murali) Vijay and Shikhar (Dhawan) were playing, and then Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar were playing in ODI cricket."

Rahul added that his only intention is to enjoy his game and perform for the country. He said:

"So I had to wait for a lot of time and when I used to get chances, I used to get injured. So I have really missed out on a lot of cricket. So currently I am in a mind space that wherever they play me, I just want to play matches. I want to do well for my country and play and enjoy my cricket in the middle."

Rahul made his Test debut in December 2014 and has played only 49 Tests in more than nine years. He has represented India in 147 white-ball games since making his debut in both limited-over formats in June 2016.

"I am unsettled and everyone else is set" - KL Rahul on the adjustments he had to make to play in the middle order

KL Rahul has never batted below No. 4 in T20I cricket. [P/C: Getty]

KL Rahul was also asked about the adjustments he has had to make to play in the middle order, to which he replied:

"As an opener, when you face the first over of a spinner, he is not ready and you are set. You would have already played out the fast bowlers' spells. Then you can unsettle the bowlers. The most difficult thing I found at No. 4 or No. 5 is that when I go in, I am unsettled and everyone else is set."

The right-hander added that lower-middle-order batters, unlike openers, rarely get freebies when they walk out to bat. He explained:

"They know how the pitch is playing and the game is already set. I have to go and adjust to that scenario. Opening is never an easy job, but at times, fast bowlers will try a little bit with the new ball. So you are able to play an odd cover drive or get an odd four on the legs. It makes you feel good but you don't get that at No. 5."

Rahul has not played a T20I since India's semi-final exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. It needs to be seen if he is in the selectors' thoughts for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and the T20 World Cup later this year, especially considering that the Men in Blue need a reliable middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in Rishabh Pant's potential absence.

