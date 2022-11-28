"I just want them desperate to play Test cricket" - Brendon McCullum on England players 

England Test team head coach Brendon McCullum wants his players to do everything they can to preserve and protect the purest format of the game. The recently crowned T20 champions have always considered Test cricket paramount, but have slipped off the pedestal of late.

The former New Zealand captain will oversee England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Under his guidance, England have claimed two series wins and a historic triumph over India in the space of six months.

The upcoming tour of the subcontinent will mark McCullum's maiden overseas tour and his first trip to Pakistan as well, having not visited the country as a player.

England Cricket @englandcricket Touchdown in Pakistan for our Men’s Test squad! Touchdown in Pakistan for our Men’s Test squad! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/2GbRr1Xcw1

While McCullum acknowledges that players are eager to explore the various options and opportunities at hand in franchise cricket, he wants his charges to be desperate to play red-ball cricket.

Speaking to The Vaughany and Tuffers podcast ahead of the Pakistan tour, McCullum said:

“Cricket's in a really fascinating space at the moment. The opportunities are great and ultimately people feel they need to look after their families and ensure their careers are successful long-term but I just want them desperate to play Test cricket."

He continued:

"It is the best form of cricket. The journey it takes you on, the novel that is Test cricket is so great that if we ever lost that then to me cricket becomes just another game. Embrace T20 cricket, embrace franchise cricket, but try and do what you can to ensure that the purest form of the game survives.”

McCullum, despite being one of the hot shots when it comes to the shortest format, has left his mark in Test cricket as well. The former New Zealand player will be hoping to do more of the same as a coach too.

"Skill is not a problem in English cricket" - Brendon McCullum

English cricket was set for a revamp following the team's consecutive series losses against Australia and the West Indies at the start of the year. Head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and managing director Ashley Giles were all sacked.

The concept of split coaching was brought forward as part of the reset. Matthew Mott took over the white-ball side while the responsibility of guiding the Test team was given to Brendon McCullum.

England Cricket @englandcricket



The Lions finish on 411/9 from 77 overs on Day 2 🏏 England red ball teams playing one wayThe Lions finish on 411/9 from 77 overs on Day 2 🏏 England red ball teams playing one way 👌The Lions finish on 411/9 from 77 overs on Day 2 🏏 https://t.co/ATK1oB14S5

Noting that England cricketers are extremely talented and performing above his expectations, the head coach said:

“One thing I have noticed since I've been in the England job is I thought England players were good but I didn't realise they are as good as they are. There's some serious skill operating around English cricket and I'm not sure we realised how good it is.

"Skill is not a problem in English cricket. It is now about the language we talk, and the environment we create to allow those players to become the best possible players they can be in the shortest period of time. That's what our job is."

The three-match Test series against Pakistan will be McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes' toughest challenge since taking over the side. The tour will commence on December 1 with the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Will England continue their winning form away from home as well? Let us know what you think.

