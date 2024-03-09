“I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback” – Ravichandran Ashwin on becoming leading wicket-taker in Test series vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his delight on picking up nine wickets, including a fifer, in his 100th Test as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth game at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9).

The off-spinner said that adapting to different conditions helped him succeed against England in the five-match series. The 37-year-old picked his fifer in Ranchi, where India sealed the series 3-1, as his best performance.

For the unversed, Ashwin bagged 26 wickets in five Tests against the visitors to stretch his tally to 516 in 100 Tests.

Ashwin said in his post-match comments:

“Feeling very happy. I can't really put a wrap around how I feel right now. Lots of well wishes before the 100th Test. Throughout the series, I have gone to different actions, speeds, and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I was really happy with the way the ball came out, most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi.”

The Tamil Nadu-born player further hit back at critics regarding his curiosity to learn and experiment despite playing 100 Tests for India. He said:

“Firstly, I am least bit insecure about what people feel about me. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback. Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back.”

Ashwin added:

“I feel times have rolled along. With the number of footage and video analysis going around, people can easily line you up and study you. Not saying sticking to one method won't work. Thankfully experimenting and learning have helped me. Can't say this is the only way.”

“I can't be more happy for somebody” – Ravichandran Ashwin hails Kuldeep Yadav

Ravichandran Ashwin also praised Kuldeep Yadav for his fifer in the first innings and pointed out how the duo exploited the conditions to bag five-wicket hauls in the fifth Test. He said:

“Far end, I thought there was a bit more bite off the surface and at the other end there was some speed off the surface. With the new ball, I got some bounce and kick today. In the first innings when Kuldeep came on from the other side, he was able to utilize it."

He added:

“The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watch a wrist spinner in such flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be more happy for somebody.”

Kuldeep Yadav picked up 19 wickets in four Tests against England as India won the series 4-1.

