"I don't know if there is another way or not" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's mode of dismissals heading into IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Suryakumar Yadav can adopt a different approach to return to his run-scoring ways in the ongoing T20I series against England. He pointed out that the Indian captain's unconventional batting approach has yielded him success thus far.

India will square off against England in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31. Although the hosts enjoy a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, Suryakumar has managed only 26 runs at a paltry average of 8.67 in his three innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wasn't certain whether Suryakumar could regain his form by adopting a slightly more conservative approach.

"SKY is not scoring runs and is getting out the same way (playing the scoop shot). Sometimes you feel that SKY will play like that only, which is also okay as long as you are successful. The game is ultimately about success. Till you are successful, your methods are not questioned," he said (12:15).

Trending

"In the end, your score, average, strike rate, and how many knocks you have played in a winning cause, which he has played a lot, are seen. He has played those across the world. However, if runs haven't been scored since 2024, then you ask if there is another way. I don't know if there is another way or not," Chopra added.

Suryakumar Yadav has twice been dismissed while skying attempted scoop shots. He played a Brydon Carse delivery onto his stumps in the second T20I in Chennai.

"You want Suryakumar Yadav to score runs now for sure" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav has a top score of 14 in the ongoing series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Suryakumar Yadav needs to be among the runs, especially since he is the captain.

"You want Suryakumar Yadav to score runs now for sure because if the discussion is repeatedly happening about any player that he is not scoring runs, it's not a good thing. Personally, I feel the captain should score runs in any case," he said (12:50).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the in-form Tilak Varma should bat ahead of his Mumbai Indians teammate at No. 3, irrespective of whether Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson gets out first.

"Tilak should be sent at No. 3 only. The left-right combination hardly matters. You have more left-handers down the order as well. If the ball is not going to turn too much, which it won't on this pitch, you don't need a left-right combination. So I would say Tilak is in good form, so use his form. Whoever is in form, send him up the order and let him play more balls," Chopra elaborated.

Tilak Varma scored a match-winning unbeaten 72 at No. 3 in the second T20I against England. He has batted at No. 4 in the other two games, with Suryakumar Yadav playing at No. 3 as Sanju Samson was the first opener to be dismissed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news