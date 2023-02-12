“I know what happened in 1983” - Ravi Shastri backs India Women to make massive impact at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has backed India Women to come up with a highly impactful performance at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

India Women are yet to win a World Cup crown at the senior level. They reached the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup but hosts Australia hammered them by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India have also made it to the ODI World Cup twice - in 2005 and 2017 - but were runners-up on both occasions.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review Show, Shastri asserted that India Women are on the verge of turning the tide. He commented:

"I've always said the biggest thing that's going to happen in women's cricket, and the women's team is (not) that far away. I've kept saying it for the last six, eight months (India's women's team) are not that far away from winning a big one.

"They've threatened, they've reached finals, they've lost some close games, but they're there.”

Recalling how the 1983 ODI World Cup win under Kapil Dev changed the face of men’s cricket in India, the 60-year-old expressed confidence that the women’s game would also get a massive boost if Harmanpreet Kaur and co. lift the T20 world title in South Africa. Shastri said:

“I know what happened in 1983, when we won the World Cup, it opened up a Pandora's Box. The whole look at the game changed, you know, the way players were perceived, the way the game was perceived, the way people wanted. To pack the system, the way the monetisation of the sport changed overnight."

Underdogs India stunned West Indies by 43 runs in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s. Defending a total of 183, the Indians bundled out the mighty Windies for 140.

“I see great things happening” - Shastri predicts bright future for India Women

India Women may not have won a World Cup yet, but the U19 side, led by Shafali Verma, recently triumphed in the inaugural edition in South Africa. The India U19 side beat England by seven wickets in the final.

Shastri believes the win would inspire the senior side to go all the way. He concluded:

“I see that happening with the women's cricket. Now, under-19 is just a step. It was fabulous to see the way the young girls played, and won. And, especially the final, to beat a team like England, bowl them out for 68 and then do the job was an outstanding achievement and that spurred a lot of young cricketers to take the sport.

“I see great things happening for women's cricket. The IPL has started now, which would again be a stepping stone and a platform for a lot of young girls to showcase their talent. I think it's the next big thing. You win a World Cup, a Women's World Cup. What's the fun?”

India Women will begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

