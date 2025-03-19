"I know what he’s going to do to me" - England opener unfazed by Jasprit Bumrah challenge in IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

England opener Ben Duckett remains unfazed by the prospect of facing Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming five-Test series on home soil. The left-handed batter claimed that he has faced the ace bowler before in a five-Test rubber and and is ready for whatever Bumrah throws at him.

The 31-year-old speedster, who is currently nursing a back injury, was at the peak of his powers during the tour of Australia. Bumrah picked up 32 wickets in five Tests at 13.06 with three five-wicket hauls. The right-arm pacer boasts an outstanding record for red-ball cricket at the highest level, taking 205 scalps in 45 Tests at an average of 19.40, including 13 fifers.

Speaking to The Daily Mail. Duckett said he feels Mohammed Siraj will be as challenging to face as Bumrah but backs himself to weather their storm in England.

Duckett elaborated:

"I’ve faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he’s going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has. There’s going to be nothing that surprises me. It’s going to be challenging, and the red-ball skills Mohammed Shami are just as threatening as Bumrah. But if I can get through that opening spell, I feel there are runs to be had. India at home is very different to India away. It’s a side I feel we should beat and we can beat. It’ll be a good series."

Jasprit Bumrah was also in lethal form when India toured England to play a five-match Test series in 2021. The right-arm speedster finished that series with 23 scalps in nine innings at an average of 22.47.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer had captained India for the first time in the Edgbaston Test, but the tourists suffered a heavy loss.

"We had bigger ambitions for that trip" - Ben Duckett clarifies his comment on England being okay with losing ODI series in India

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)

England suffered a 0-3 whitewash against India before the 2025 Champions Trophy, raising questions over the quality of the squad. However, Ben Duckett didn't seem too perturbed by the defeat, saying that there goal was to win the ICC event.

The southpaw said as quoted by The Guardian:

"We have come here for one thing, and that is to win the Champions Trophy. We still believe we can do that. Certain players are finding their feet and a bit of form. This is a massive series but the Champions Trophy is the big competition. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final in the Champions Trophy. No one will probably look back on this series if we go and do the business in that competition."

Ben Duckett's comments after the three-match ODI series against India drew massive backlash. The Nottinghamshire cricketer has now clarified that England were looking at the bigger picture at that stage, adding:

"All I was saying was that the ODI series in India was kind of done, and if we lose this next game I would certainly take that if it meant beating India in the final of the Champions Trophy. Sure, that didn’t happen, but I wanted to point out we had bigger ambitions for that trip than just that series."

England ended the Champions Trophy winless, suffering losses to Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in the group stage. India, on the other hand, beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch their third Champions Trophy title.

