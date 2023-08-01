"I know I’m done" - Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement after helping England level 2023 Ashes series

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed his retirement from Test cricket following the fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval in London. The veteran cricketer has declared that he is done and will not reconsider even on Ben Stokes' request.

With left-arm spinner Jack Leach injured before the Ashes series, England decided to recall Moeen, who announced his Test retirement in September 2021. Fortunately, the off-spinner returned and played a key role in helping them levelling the series 2-2.

Following Day 5 at the Oval, the 36-year-old said he is glad to have agreed to join the Test side and that the series has been an unforgettable experience.

"It was great to come back," said Moeen. "When Stokesy messaged me I was a little bit taken aback but when I said yes I was fully into it. It has been an amazing experience to play under Stokesy and Baz. I knew the bigger challenge was going to be physical but I am so glad I said yes. It was been an amazing experience and one I will never forget for the rest of my life. I know I’m done. If Stokesy messages me again, I am going to delete it! I have enjoyed it and it is great to finish on a high.”

The Warwickshire all-rounder took three wickets on Day 5 to turn the match in England's favour. He broke the critical partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith that proved to be the match's turning point.

"I chose him because I knew what he could do" - Ben Stokes on Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes. (Credits: Getty)

England captain Ben Stokes reflected that Moeen Ali has been a game-changer in Tests with his performances.

"He came in because of an unfortunate injury," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special. "I chose him because I knew what he could do on his good days and when it really mattered he's produced one of his best days as an England player. He changed the game for us. To put in those performances has been incredible. We'll let him reflect on everything in the last six weeks and leave him to decide."

The veteran featured in 68 Tests and took 204 wickets, while scoring 3,094 runs.