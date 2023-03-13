"I like fast bowling" - KS Bharat on hitting Cameron Green for 2 consecutive sixes in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Four matches into his Test career, KS Bharat finally lived up to his batting potential with a gritty 44-run knock in the fourth match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Coming out to bat at No. 6 with Shreyas Iyer injured, Bharat stitched together an 84-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the fifth wicket. Bharat looked comfortable during his 88-ball stay in the middle.

Meanwhile, the highlight of his innings was two consecutive sixes and a boundary off Cameron Green's over. The Andhra-born cricketer pulled two over the square-leg region and then cut one through the point area to accumulate 10 runs off three deliveries.

When quizzed about the same ahead of Day 5's play, Bharat said:

"The first over, I was waiting to see if he was going to bowl a full ball or six bouncers. He bowled all six bouncers. In the second over, I knew he would still go with the same plan and I was ready to take him on. That's my shot (grins). I like fast bowling and I like handling the pace. I'm glad it came off."

Bharat batted one spot ahead of his usual position due to Shreyas Iyer's lower-back injury. The wicketkeeper-batter stated that he was prepared to do the job for his side.

"When playing for India, you have to be prepared to do all kinds of work. When Rahul (Dravid) sir told me that I would be going in to bat next, I was prepared to do the job for my team," he added.

Bharat has amassed 101 runs in four matches at an average of 20.20 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think we are pretty much in the game" - KS Bharat

India were eventually bowled out for 571 runs and took a 91-run lead in the first innings. KS Bharat reckoned that the home side could make a game out of it if they can pick up one or two wickets early on.

"The odd ball is turning for the spinners. If we can put pressure on them initially with one or two early breakthroughs, I think we are pretty much in the game. We are looking to make a match out of it," he added.

At the time of writing, Australia were 17/1 with Matthew Kuhnemann already back in the hut.

