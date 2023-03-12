"Brain fade moment for Jadeja" - Fans slam Indian all-rounder after he throws away his wicket in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Ravindra Jadeja gave away his wicket after grinding hard for 84 balls for his 28 runs on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 12.
India were 289/3 at the start of the day's play, trailing by 191 runs, with Jadeja and Virat Kohli as overnight batters. Both looked assured against the Aussie spinners and kept the scoreboard ticking.
Just when it looked like it would be another long day for the visiting side, Jadeja gifted his wicket. After hitting a boundary on the first ball of Todd Murphy's over, the Indian all-rounder played a rash shot but luckily escaped a dismissal.
He followed it with another aggressive shot, however, this time, he wasn't lucky enough to go past the fielder. Murphy tossed one up, inducing Jadeja to play his shot. The southpaw tried to play the ball over the mid-on fielder but couldn't clear Usman Khawaja, who completed an easy catch.
Fans were disgusted with Ravindra Jadeja for playing that rough shot to throw away his wicket.
Many also questioned his commitment as a senior player after he gave away his wicket despite knowing that Shreyas Iyer was suffering from a lower-back injury and might not bat in the match.
Here are some of the reactions:
India still trail by 158 runs in the first innings
With Rohit Sharma and Co. still trailing by 158 runs, India will want Virat Kohli to score a big hundred. The former Indian skipper, who hasn't scored a Test century since November 2019, has looked good so far for his 70-odd runs.
Kohli has played shots all around the park and has dominated the proceedings. He is currently accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who is currently unbeaten at eight off 21 deliveries.
India will require a victory here to confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, they will have to depend on the outcome of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka series if India fail to force a result out of the Ahmedabad Test.
Also Read: [WATCH] Rohit Sharma walks back disappointed after soft dismissal against Matthew Kuhnemann
Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.