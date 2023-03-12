"Brain fade moment for Jadeja" - Fans slam Indian all-rounder after he throws away his wicket in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Ravindra Jadeja gave away his wicket after grinding hard for 84 balls for his 28 runs on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 12.

India were 289/3 at the start of the day's play, trailing by 191 runs, with Jadeja and Virat Kohli as overnight batters. Both looked assured against the Aussie spinners and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Just when it looked like it would be another long day for the visiting side, Jadeja gifted his wicket. After hitting a boundary on the first ball of Todd Murphy's over, the Indian all-rounder played a rash shot but luckily escaped a dismissal.

He followed it with another aggressive shot, however, this time, he wasn't lucky enough to go past the fielder. Murphy tossed one up, inducing Jadeja to play his shot. The southpaw tried to play the ball over the mid-on fielder but couldn't clear Usman Khawaja, who completed an easy catch.

Fans were disgusted with Ravindra Jadeja for playing that rough shot to throw away his wicket.

Many also questioned his commitment as a senior player after he gave away his wicket despite knowing that Shreyas Iyer was suffering from a lower-back injury and might not bat in the match.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 @Cric_Beyond_Ent What the hell were you doing Jadeja man !! For an entire over he was fidgety, trying to hit everything away. What was the need of this shot ?? This is poor. Really at sea trying to understand what happened there #INDvAUS What the hell were you doing Jadeja man !! For an entire over he was fidgety, trying to hit everything away. What was the need of this shot ?? This is poor. Really at sea trying to understand what happened there #INDvAUS

Devarchit @Devarchit



#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND An absolute shocker from Ravindra Jadeja, totally inexplicable to get out the way he has. An absolute shocker from Ravindra Jadeja, totally inexplicable to get out the way he has. #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND

Udit @udit_buch Udit @udit_buch Chutiya Jadeja. All his hard work thrown away in gutter Chutiya Jadeja. All his hard work thrown away in gutter Sometimes it's just too hard to understand Jadeja, he looks very alert and street smart on the field and on times like this he shows how he lacks basic game awareness. twitter.com/udit_buch/stat… Sometimes it's just too hard to understand Jadeja, he looks very alert and street smart on the field and on times like this he shows how he lacks basic game awareness. twitter.com/udit_buch/stat…

BALAJI @deep_extracover So with a potential threat of one batsman down in Shreyas, Jadeja played that shot. Brilliant thinking by Jadeja. Inspiring. So with a potential threat of one batsman down in Shreyas, Jadeja played that shot. Brilliant thinking by Jadeja. Inspiring.

Saamir @Saamir_R17 Jadeja is such an Indecisive cricketer yaar

He's as indecisive as KL Rahul in this team

Just That KL is a premier batsman , he gets highlighted more Jadeja is such an Indecisive cricketer yaar He's as indecisive as KL Rahul in this team Just That KL is a premier batsman , he gets highlighted more

Revenger @_Vaibhav_464 Jadeja bhai aisa maarne ko bhi nhi bola tha ki out hi ho gaye us over me Jadeja bhai aisa maarne ko bhi nhi bola tha ki out hi ho gaye us over me😢

E.R. Ramachandran @ERRamachandran Jadeja does a Rohit Sharma and throws his wicket away when India is still 180 adrift of Australia! That is trying to get into a hole so that Australia will do the final rites! Jadeja does a Rohit Sharma and throws his wicket away when India is still 180 adrift of Australia! That is trying to get into a hole so that Australia will do the final rites!

Akshay @imakkii270 @PopeyeLegend @AndColorPockeT Jadeja ko 15 saal ho gye khelte hue .....baccha h vo ki pressure mein dal diya @PopeyeLegend @AndColorPockeT Jadeja ko 15 saal ho gye khelte hue .....baccha h vo ki pressure mein dal diya

Mayank @kmayank9 Now @bhogleharsha gives update on Shreyas Iyer. He has issues in his back and has gone for scan. Now, with this fact known to him, I wonder why Jadeja played that shot. I get the intent part and not agiangst hitting over the top. #INDvAUS Now @bhogleharsha gives update on Shreyas Iyer. He has issues in his back and has gone for scan. Now, with this fact known to him, I wonder why Jadeja played that shot. I get the intent part and not agiangst hitting over the top. #INDvAUS

Saurin Parikh @thesaurin Jadeja played a terrible shot but what makes it worse is that he would have know that Shreyas Iyer is unwell. What was he thinking? #INDvAUS Jadeja played a terrible shot but what makes it worse is that he would have know that Shreyas Iyer is unwell. What was he thinking? #INDvAUS

Shamak Layeeq @shamak_layeeq #BGT2023 #CricketTwitter What was that from Jadeja. After grinding out for 83 balls, how did he lose patience. He has literally gifted his wicket to Australia. You don't expect an experienced player to play those kind of rash shots. #INDvAUS What was that from Jadeja. After grinding out for 83 balls, how did he lose patience. He has literally gifted his wicket to Australia. You don't expect an experienced player to play those kind of rash shots. #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #CricketTwitter

Nitish kumar @Nitishk73018501 @udit_buch Jadeja isliye Whiteball mein kabhi reliable match winner nahi bann Paya. @udit_buch Jadeja isliye Whiteball mein kabhi reliable match winner nahi bann Paya.

Venky @Venky_Kalyan02 Brain fade moment for Jadeja Brain fade moment for Jadeja

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707 Jadeja was thrown away his wicket, he was batting well but as he tried go over mid on couldn’t clear the fielder & Khawaja gets a simple catch.



Poor shot from him, he could have gone for a single or just blocked the ball.



He would be disappointed with the shot he played. Jadeja was thrown away his wicket, he was batting well but as he tried go over mid on couldn’t clear the fielder & Khawaja gets a simple catch. Poor shot from him, he could have gone for a single or just blocked the ball. He would be disappointed with the shot he played.

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952_ It was completely out of the character from Ravindra Jadeja. After facing almost 80 odd deliveries, he has thrown his wicket to a nothing ball. There was no need to go after it, especially after striking a boundary earlier in the over. #INDvsAUS It was completely out of the character from Ravindra Jadeja. After facing almost 80 odd deliveries, he has thrown his wicket to a nothing ball. There was no need to go after it, especially after striking a boundary earlier in the over. #INDvsAUS

India still trail by 158 runs in the first innings

With Rohit Sharma and Co. still trailing by 158 runs, India will want Virat Kohli to score a big hundred. The former Indian skipper, who hasn't scored a Test century since November 2019, has looked good so far for his 70-odd runs.

Kohli has played shots all around the park and has dominated the proceedings. He is currently accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who is currently unbeaten at eight off 21 deliveries.

India will require a victory here to confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, they will have to depend on the outcome of the New Zealand-Sri Lanka series if India fail to force a result out of the Ahmedabad Test.

Also Read: [WATCH] Rohit Sharma walks back disappointed after soft dismissal against Matthew Kuhnemann

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes