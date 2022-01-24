"I like scoring runs everyone" - Quinton de Kock on his run-scoring spree against India

Quinton de Kock's run-scoring spree continued as South Africa inflicted a 3-0 whitewash against India, beating the visitors by four runs in the final game at Newlands in Cape Town.

He and Rassie van der Dussen added 144 runs for the fourth wicket to propel South Africa to 287. The 29-year-old scored 124 off 130 balls, including 12 boundaries and two sixes. The wicket-keeper batsman finished the series with 229 runs under his belt in three matches at an average of 76.33.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Quinton de Kock is also awarded the Player of the series for his wonderful performances Quinton de Kock is also awarded the Player of the series for his wonderful performances 👏#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/F9CqESDoj1

De Kock registered his 17th century which is also his sixth against India, the second most by a batsman after former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya (7).

Speaking about his rich form against the men in blues in the press conference, Quinton de Kock said:

"I mean, I like scoring runs against everyone, it's just that we've got some good wickets when we play against each other, pretty much what it comes down to at the end of the day I guess."

De Kock has aggregated 1013 runs against India in 16 matches at an average of 63.31. Incidentally, in his ODI debut year in 2013, he muscled three centuries in as many matches against India to put his international career on the right path.

"It wasn't flat at all" - Quinton de Kock on the Centurion wicket

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Quinton de Kock has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant Quinton de Kock has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant 💯#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/sHgtbLg8Ov

While 500+ runs were scored on the Newlands wicket, de Kock asserted it was not at all easy to score runs. The spinners extracted some kind of turn which made the life of the batters difficult. Quinton de Kock added:

"Wasn't quite the case, it wasn't flat at all, it was the kind of wicket that we are never really in. Remain positive all the time, that's just the key and that's what I was trying to do."

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa's next assignment is against the Kiwis when they travel to New Zealand for a two-match series.

Edited by Arnav