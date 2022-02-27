"I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted and believed in me" - Ravindra Jadeja after 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has thanked captain Rohit Sharma for believing in him and trusting his batting. Jadeja said after the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday that he would try and repose the faith by playing according to the situation and winning games for his team.

His remarks came after his blistering 18-ball 45 in India's win against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamsala. Batting at No. 5, the 33-year-old uncorked seven perfectly-timed fours and a six to help India chase down a 184-run target with 13 deliveries to spare.

This was the first time he batted at No. 5 in T20Is. In the first match of the series, Jadeja was sent out at No. 4 for only the second time in his career. After that game, Rohit Sharma said that he wanted 'more' from Jadeja and believes in sending him up higher than his usual positions of No. 6 and 7.

In the post-match press conference in Dharamshala, the left-hander thanked his captain, saying:

"Yeah, absolutely, you know, I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team."

With the win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final T20I will begin in less than 24 hours - 7:00 PM IST on Sunday at the same venue.

Is Ravindra Jadeja batting in the top five sustainable?

Ravindra Jadeja playing higher up the order not only seems like the best use of his ability but also infuses better balance in the team. However, it remains to be seen how Rohit Sharma finds a spot for Jadeja in the top five in the future when the injured Suryakumar Yadav and rested Rishabh Pant return to the squad.

Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are all but irreplaceable in the top three. Yadav seemed to have made the No. 5 berth his own in the last series against the West Indies before fracturing his finger ahead of this game. At the same time, Pant and Shreyas Iyer are already fiercely competing for the No. 4 spot.

That leaves the No.6 slot open for the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder; Ravindra Jadeja might only bat in the top order if he's used as a floater.

Edited by Bhargav