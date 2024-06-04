"I like Virat Kohli at the top" - Ian Bishop on India's opening combination for 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland

Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop backed Virat Kohli to open the batting for Team India in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on June 5. Much has been discussed regarding India's opening pair and whether the side should go with the left-aright combination of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal or have Kohli partner Rohit at the top.

Despite Kohli and Rohit opening only once in T20Is, the former is coming off a sensational IPL 2024 season where he opened the batting for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The champion batter finished as the leading run-scorer with 741 runs at an average of almost 62 and a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal struggled for consistency throughout the season, finishing with 435 runs at an average of 31.07 in 16 outings.

Despite his preference for Kohli at the top, Bishop felt if the team management deemed Jaiswal to be in form, his opening the batting would help India achieve better balance.

On the eve of the India-Ireland clash, he told Star Sports:

"I like Virat Kohli at the top, I have said that over the last couple of years, not just for this tournament. That's my preference. But, India may be thinking something else, Rahul Dravid maybe other options. If you take Jaiswal, there has been a little bit of concern with his form in the IPL. But if you think his form is good enough to be in the team, then I want Jaiswal at the top, partly because he is left-handed. So you get that left-right combination. So that would be my choice as the opening pair."

Should India bat Jaiswal at the top to partner Rohit, Kohli will likely bat at No.3, a position he is more familiar with in his international white-ball career.

"You are asking different questions of the bowling opposition" - Ian Bishop on Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Ian Bishop feels Yashasvi Jaiswal's form would be crucial to Team India's chances as a left-hander at the top poses a different kind of challenge to the opposition.

Despite his mediocre 2024 IPL season, the youngster has been in terrific form in T20Is. Jaiswal has scored over 500 runs at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93, including a century and four half-centuries in 17 T20Is.

"There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20 batters. Rishabh Pant, great to see him back. And he provide another left-handed option for you. That's why I think Jaiswal, if he is in that XI, he is so important. He brings quality when he is in form and the left-handedness as well. So you are asking different questions of the bowling opposition. And then you get down the order, you have Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja," said Bishop.

Rohit Sharma's men are looking to win their first T20 World Cup since their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Following the Ireland encounter, the Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, June 9.

