"I was literally sleeping before going out to bat" - AB de Villiers on 162* vs WI in 2015 World Cup

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers revealed that he slept just before his incredible knock against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.

The then South Africa captain was unbeaten on 162 off 66 balls as he smashed the fastest 150 in the ODI format at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting at No. 5 for the Proteas, de Villiers wreaked havoc at the SCG, belting 17 boundaries and eight sixes at a staggering strike rate of 245.45. However, Mr. 360 had a sleepless night before the West Indies game and took a quick nap before going out to bat.

Speaking to Robin Uthappa on JioCinema’s Home of Heroes show, AB de Villiers mentioned the incident, saying:

“But 3:00 that morning I got really sick in my room, and I got injections and all sorts of stuff. I didn’t sleep. I arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground and I told the coach, listen, I don’t think I can warm up, I’m just going to take a nap. Ended up batting first and I was literally sleeping before going out to bat.”

He added:

“And it was incredible how in such slow motion everything happened that day. Seeing the ball bigger, I was half asleep. Looking at the sun just standing there going like, oh, this game is actually so enjoyable, so easy, so slow and it’s so difficult to get into that zone. In that zone, it’s so enjoyable.”

"I couldn’t play a front foot defensive shot purely" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers amassed 8765 runs in 114 Tests at an average of 50.66. He scored two double-centuries for Proteas in his Test career. During South Africa’s tour of India in 2008, de Villiers remained not out on 217 as the visitors sealed a big win by an innings and 90 runs in Ahmedabad.

De Villiers credited former teammate Jacques Kallis for helping him to develop defensive technique with the front foot. He mentioned:

“I remember the first double hundred I got in Test cricket. I never thought I was able of getting close to 200 because I was sort of labelled as this white ball cricketer who grew up in the high school and liked fast scoring, takes on his shots, not really reliable.”

The 39-year-old added:

“So 2008 also I was working with Jacques Kallis at the time, really focusing on my technique. I felt my defence was absolutely shocking. I couldn’t play a front foot defensive shot purely because I was early on the ball. I hated a good length delivery because I wanted to quickly smother it. You know, what I learned to do really just trust your technique, trust the fact that your balance is good and just allowed to hit your face.”

2nd Test India v South Africa - Day 1

ABD retired from international cricket in May 2018 and hanged his boots from all formats of the game in November 2021.

