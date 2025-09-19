"I am a little disappointed in that" - Former cricketer reacts to India's playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar reacted to a change India made to their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman. The game is being played in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

The Men In Blue dropped Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy and included pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. While Bumrah being dropped was not a surprise, Rohan reckoned that someone like Rinku Singh should have gotten an opportunity instead of Harshit.

"Jasprit not playing is not a shock to anyone. You want to make sure he is completely fit when the big games come. Harshit Rana, I thought someone like Rinku Singh might get a go. I am a little disappointed in that. For a player of Bumrah's ability, he may not be completely mentally fired up for a game against Oman. He may play at his 70%. His intensity could drop so it is better to give him a break. I would have said there was no need for him to even come to the ground," he said on Cricbuzz. (6:52)

Harshit Rana's only T20I before this game was against England at home earlier this year. He impressed and returned figures of 3/33. Rinku last played a T20I in the same England series. He has played 33 matches so far and has scored 546 runs in 24 innings at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 161.06.

In the Asia Cup 2025, India have won both their group stage matches against the UAE and Pakistan. They are at the top of the Group A standings and have qualified for the Super Four as well.

Rohan Gavaskar on India sticking with Tilak Varma in T20Is

In the same conversation, Rohan Gavaskar also opined on India continuing to prefer Tilak Varma in T20Is. He is a part of the playing XI in the ongoing game against Oman.

Given his impressive numbers, Gavaskar reckoned that the selectors have opted to give him a longer rope. He added that Tilak should be considered even beyond T20 cricket in the future.

"I think it is a problem of plenty at the moment. A good one to have. It also comes down to the selectors thinking lets give Tilak a longer rope, we have seen what he can do. It doesn't matter what you do in the Raji Trophy or the IPL unless the players already there playing for India are not doing well. You can't drop someone from India just because someone is doing better in the IPL. This is not a recent phenomena. It is the nature of the game. They should be looking at him beyond just T20 cricket because he is a fabulous talent," he said. (24:44)

Tilak Varma has played 27 T20Is so far. The left-hander has scored 780 runs at an average of 48.75 and a strike-rate of 151.75. He has also smashed two hundreds and three half-centuries.

In India's recent home T20I series against England earlier this year, Tilak scored 133 runs from five innings at an average of 44.33 and a strike-rate of 131.68.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

