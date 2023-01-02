“I’ll break that” – Umran Malik on Shoaib Akhtar’s record of fastest-ever delivery in international cricket

India's raw pacer Umran Malik believes that he can break Shoaib Akhtar’s record of bowling the fastest-ever delivery in international cricket. The right-arm pacer revealed that he doesn’t check his pace during matches. He said that his focus is always on delivering his best for the team.

In a recent interview, Malik told News 24:

“If I do well, and if I'm lucky, I'll break that (Shoaib Akhtar's record). But I don't think about it at all. Right now, I'm only thinking about performing well for the country.”

He continued:

“You don't get to realize how fast you've bowled during the match. It's only when we come back after the game when we get to know how fast I was. During the game, my only focus is on bowling in the right areas and picking up wickets.”

It’s worth mentioning that Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest-ever delivery in international cricket - 161 kmph in an ODI vs New Zealand in 2002.

Umran Malik included in India squad for T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka

Umran Malik, who has the ability to bowl consistently at a speed of 150+kmph, has been included in India's squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. He will likely be seen in action in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. Pune and Rajkot will host the remaining T20Is on January 5 and 7, respectively.

The 23-year-old recently impressed during the ODI series in New Zealand, picking up seven wickets in four games.

The youngster is expected to grab the opportunity with both hands in T20Is. He last represented the Men in Blue in the shortest format in July 2022.

Umran Malik @umran_malik_01

And ODI debut is one such moment. Always a proud moment to represent your countryAnd ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia Always a proud moment to represent your country 🇮🇳And ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia https://t.co/rD1zBySToA

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

