"I'll call bulls**t on that" - Megan Schutt rubbishes Harmanpreet Kaur's claims that Australia were down at one point in T20 World Cup

Senior fast bowler Megan Schutt recently quashed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's claim that Australia were down at one point in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

Chasing 173 runs, the Indians were cruising at one point with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet leading the charge. They added 69 runs for the fourth wicket before the Aussies crawled back into the game with a few scalps and never looked back from there.

Speaking after the game, the Women in Blue skipper claimed to have the champions against the wall at one point in the game. However, Megan Schutt attributed their calmness as part of their success in the close semi-final where it seemed like India were walking away with the game.

"They were cruising and we were under the pump," she told reporters. "Collectively our last five overs were crucial. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it's in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harman said our body language was down. I'll call bullshit on that."

She added:

"We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team. We're a team first and we know getting angry about that isn't going to do about that. So it was a collective effort."

Australia eventually edged out India by five runs to make it to the final, where they outsmarted hosts South Africa by 19 runs on Sunday to defend their title.

"It sets the wrong precedent for those coming after" - Megan Schutt's word of wisdom for Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, who looked on course to take India home on the given day, got out in an unfamiliar manner, where her bat got stuck in the ground. Australia clapped at the moment to turn the game in their favor.

The Indian skipper was quite evidently disappointed with the dismissal and expressed her anger by throwing the bat on her way back to the dressing room.

Megan Schutt reckoned that it was not the right gesture from senior cricket, saying that it sets a negative example for the players to follow.

"Stay calm. It was wrong of Harman to follow that after (reaction after being given out)," she added. "It sets the wrong precedent for those coming after. I know she was calm after that and spoke to Deepti. But the damage was done already by then."

She also noted:

"Being able to compose yourself in that situation. Of course, you've to go through lots to figure that out. We've had our own losses. Yes, we win a lot, but we've had our own clutch moments that we've lost and learned from that."

Megan Schutt will next be seen in action, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which gets underway on March 4.

