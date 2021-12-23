"I'll give everything I've got" - Mark Wood keen to play Boxing Day Test

England speedster Mark Wood has said that he is eager to play the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne. Wood underlined that it's a massive game, and is raring to go after missing out in Adelaide, where England lost to go 2-0 down in the series.

The visitors cannot afford another slip-up after two heavy defeats. England now need a turnaround for the ages to regain the Ashes urn, as they must win the three remaining Tests.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mark Wood said that he is raring to go at the MCG as the visitors seek a turnaround in fortunes. Intending to give everything to lead England's fightback in the series, Wood said:

"It's a huge occasion. If I do get the nod in Melbourne, that's something you can say is special in your life. I can tell my son one day that I got up in front of that many people in a massive sporting occasion with everything on the line, and if that's the case then I'll give everything I've got, 100 per cent, charging in, trying to get us the right result to get us back in the Ashes. I'm a proud Englishman and want to represent England as much as I can."

A lot will also rest on England's team selections, which were baffling at both Gabba and Adelaide Oval. They left out James Anderson and Stuart Broad on a seaming wicket in Brisbane, and didn't pick a specialist spinner in Adelaide for the pink ball Test.

"I accepted the decision, you know" - Mark Wood on not playing Adelaide Test

Joe Root (left) and Chris Silverwood. (Credits: Getty)

Wood, after bowling well in Birsbane, made no complaints about his non-selection in Adelaide, highlighting that the management explained the decision to him. However, the 32-year old feels his fitness has improved, and he is now confident of playing back-to-back Tests. He said in this regard before the third Test:

"I accepted the decision, you know. That's for the captain and coach, and I respect them both a lot. They've made good calls for me, bad calls for me, but they talked me through why it was happening, what they thought and their ideas."

"I have managed to play back-to-back Tests in the last couple of years - that's something I've worked hard at with my fitness and things like that. There have been times where I've broken down, but I've tried my best to make them less and less."

Also Read Article Continues below

According to reports, England are likely to make four changes for the third Test in Melbourne. Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach and Jonny Bairstow are likely to come in.

Edited by Bhargav